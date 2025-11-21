Epstein Scandal Sparks MAGA Civil War After Donald Trump Cuts Ties With Greene

Over the last few years, President Donald Trump has amassed a strong group of supporters, whom he called MAGA people, who stood by him during all allegations and controversies. However, there is one scandal that appears to have fractured that loyalty, and that is Trump’s alleged involvement in the Epstein files.

When Marjorie Taylor Greene broke ranks from her GOP colleagues and MAGA base and stood against Trump over the shutdown and Epstein files, no one predicted that it would mark the start of a split within the movement. However, when Donald Trump withdrew his support and endorsement of Greene, it was no longer a clash of views and became a MAGA civil war.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump just revoked his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene. He called her a “lunatic” and “far left” adding that if someone primaries her, he will endorse them. Trump is completely spiraling right now. The MAGA civil war just got even worse! pic.twitter.com/nSE6c0F5GD — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 15, 2025



On one side of these war grounds are Trump loyalists, and on the other side are MAGA women who have decided to stand with the victims of Epstein’s assault.

Trump cut ties with Greene via a post on Truth Social on November 14, 2025. He called her a “ranting lunatic” and accused her of constant complaining. He withdrew his support and endorsement of her and then floated an idea of backing her challenger for the primary in Georgia. Trump, in his usual larger-than-life manner, declared that if the right person runs, they will have his complete and unyielding support.

However, Trump’s support and endorsement have lost their charm in recent elections. During the off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey, both Trump-backed candidates lost their bids at the ballot box.

Considering this, maybe losing Trump’s endorsement may come in handy for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has consistently been trying to carve her own identity in the last few months. Greene has increasingly asked for Epstein files to be released and has aligned herself with the bipartisan call for action and transparency.

Greene has made her stance clear, saying that she has supported Trump “with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money,” and cannot stand beside him in good conscience. Aside from this, Greene has also taken a stand against Trump’s foreign policy and blamed him for drifting away from his promise of “America First.”

In the MAGA movement, loyalty is a currency and often defines one’s status. In such a scenario, this fallout may turn painful for Greene, as MAGA members are known to go after their own people who dare to defy Trump. Greene has already mentioned that she and her family are getting death threats from the same people she once aligned herself with.

In Georgia, local Republican leaders have also come out in support of Greene and rallied around her.

🚨HUGE!! Republican Rep. Nancy Mace just DEFIED TRUMP and signed the Massie-Khanna petition to release the FULL Epstein files after she suffered a panic attack and ran out of a meeting with Epstein’s victims in tears. Survivors are SPEAKING. Trump’s coverup is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/J6UOuSypPf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 3, 2025

One might think that Greene is fighting a one-woman battle against Donald Trump; however, she is not alone in this struggle to have Epstein’s files made public. Several conservative women and MAGA leaders have now openly come out in favor of having these files released.

Lawmakers like Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert have now spoken in support of Epstein victims and demanded that the files be released. Greene and her allies of MAGA women are not ready to let go of the fight and are not willing to sit quietly.