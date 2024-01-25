In the wake of this year's Oscar nominations, the spotlight is on Ryan Gosling, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the controversial film Barbie. However, what's causing a commotion is the notable absence of nominations for his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. The film, a summer 2023 hit, saw Robbie portraying the titular role under Gerwig's direction. Nevertheless, the Oscar nods raised eyebrows as only Gosling secured a nomination. This discrepancy sparked outrage among fans, reflecting Gosling's surprise and disappointment. It's a peculiar twist for a movie ostensibly centered on female empowerment.

like I remember walking out of watching Barbie going wow Ryan Gosling ate it up....wouldn't it be an insane cultural moment if he got the Oscar and Margot Robbie didn't? can you imagine the discourse? and yeah well I guess that happened and there are no surprises. — A-100 gecs (@PinstripeBungle) January 25, 2024

Gosling, in response to the nominations, expressed his gratitude but also voiced his disappointment at the omission of Robbie and Gerwig. In a statement, he acknowledged, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds, with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” reported the Mirror.

Ryan Gosling decepcionado de que no nominaron a Margot Robbie y Greta Gerwig #Oscar



“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbi, No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius” pic.twitter.com/D7PmCegCJz — Jack Santos † (@soyjacksantos) January 25, 2024

Adding to the controversy, social media erupted with disappointment. Fans took to various platforms to express their discontent. One user on X quipped, "Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World." Another, critical of the awards, noted on X, "Ryan Gosling getting a nomination and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig NOT getting nominations feels like something happening in the Barbie movie to further illustrate the point of the Barbie movie."

At the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, Gosling's reaction to the victory of the song I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie added a humorous touch to the evening. Gosling's deadpan expression went viral as the song, part of the film's soundtrack secured the award for Best Song. As Gosling humorously reacted to the news, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the song's writers, acknowledged his contribution. Ronson addressed Gosling directly, stating, "Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you," reported People.

The film Barbie may have secured accolades for its soundtrack and various other categories but the absence of recognition for Robbie and Gerwig remains a contentious point, leaving fans and industry insiders questioning the dynamics of recognition in the film industry.

