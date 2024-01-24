Under the enchanting glow of the starlit evening of the 2024 Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Jennifer Aniston served a moment of cinematic magic by engaging in a candid conversation with Pedro Pascal. Aniston and Pascal were seen holding hands at the award ceremony, and there's a buzz about it possibly evolving into something more, according to The Hollywood Gossip. Before the event, during an interview with Reese Witherspoon, Aniston and Pascal not only exchanged mutual admiration but also shared a lively banter. During a lighthearted moment, the actor from The Last of Us held Aniston's hand, creating a surprising and breath-catching instant for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Steve Granitz; (R) Dia Dipasupil

On the live red carpet interview for the Critics Choice Awards, Aniston and Witherspoon engaged in a lively conversation with KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. Their enthusiasm filled the air as they discussed the show and the highly praised new season. Additionally, Witherspoon playfully floated the idea of offering Pascal a fitting role when he made a stylish entrance sporting the chicest arm sling just before the award ceremony: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him." Pascal responded with, "Pitch it to me now."

The actor then asked if the gig would involve 'anything romantic with anybody,' Aniston couldn't hold back and cheekily said, "All of us." To this, he said, “I sleep with everyone on the show... I'm in... I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents,” and held Aniston’s hand, as per People. The actress playfully whispered "Oh my god" to the cameras, just like a fan having a fun moment.

Since then, this has stirred up a whirlwind of excitement, resonating with fans who understand that moment of losing oneself. Aniston may dominate the realm of influence with her top-notch fashion, but she proudly wears the badge of quirkiness wherever she ventures. In the presence of the three television stars, who had fun amid the glitz, it must have been challenging to contain her enthusiasm, despite her down-to-earth demeanor, during the candid moment. Consequently, fans find a reflection of themselves in Aniston, especially after Pascal shared that intimate hand-holding experience.

i can relate to jennifer aniston losing herself in the moment when she holds pedro pascal’s hand pic.twitter.com/tt6bxQOKFj — highman. (@ireoispunk) January 15, 2024

Aniston, Pascal, and Witherspoon orchestrated a moment so authentic that fans couldn't resist letting their excitement run rampant in the comment section. One user wrote, "I can relate to Jennifer Aniston losing herself in the moment when she holds Pedro Pascal’s hand." Another user wrote, "I’d have melted there and then." Some others were also genuinely uncertain about who truly captured the spotlight, Aniston or Pascal. A third user wrote, "Aniston is soo hot, I hope to grow old gracefully like her." A few enthusiasts passionately aligned themselves with specific individuals in the comments, creating a delightful treat for the readers.

I’d have melted there and then — Gabriela🔅 (@juleesssy) January 15, 2024

Although their suggestion to collaborate might have started as a playful jest, the resurgence of the video inevitably prompts one to wonder about the intriguing prospect of it turning into reality. Meanwhile, Pascal's frequent appearances on red carpets offer a welcome distraction as fans endure the prolonged wait for the next seasons of both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Aniston, true to form, continues to captivate attention with her impeccable fashion sense. On this particular night, she graced the event in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit adorned with a layered feathered top.

