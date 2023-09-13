Miley Cyrus, the acclaimed singer known for her bold presence and genre-blending music, was conspicuously absent from this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) despite securing five nominations. Fans and industry insiders were left wondering why the Used to Be Young artist chose not to attend the ceremony held in Newark, New Jersey.

Cyrus, who received nods in several of the night's most competitive categories, refrained from publicly disclosing the specific reason for her absence. One speculation is that she may have opted out due to the assumption that she was not a frontrunner for the evening's top honors, preferring to give the spotlight to other artists. As per ELLE Cyrus' hit songs, Flowers, was in the running for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. As the night unfolded, Song of the Year and Best Pop Song honors were already awarded to Taylor Swift, further raising questions about Cyrus' absence.

Nonetheless, Flowers remains a significant milestone in Cyrus' career. The song, originally conceived differently, evolved into a positive anthem and sparked fan theories about its connection to Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus shed light on the song's evolution in a May interview with British Vogue. She explained that the initial chorus was markedly different, emphasizing a sense of sadness and dependency. The lyrics originally conveyed sentiments like "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can."

The song was originally envisioned with a 1950s vibe, resonating as one of the saddest songs she had written. She described it as a "fake it till you make it" anthem, reflecting her preference for a more positive and empowering message. Despite her optimism about the song's success, Cyrus acknowledged the transient nature of the music industry. She recounted an exchange with Lil Nas X on the night Flowers was released when he asked if she was anxious about its performance. Cyrus replied, "No. I might be No. 1 now, but No. 2 is on its way." She further emphasized that everything in the industry is seasonal, and she is comfortable with the ebb and flow of her career.

In a candid moment, Cyrus expressed her preference for not remaining perpetually in the spotlight, stating, "A lot of headlines [recently] have said, 'This is Miley's moment.' And I'm like, 'That's exactly what it is. It's a moment. And it will be over.' That's not pessimistic. That's honest, and that's OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don't like to stay big." As she explores new creative avenues and embraces different facets of her artistry, her fans eagerly anticipate her next musical endeavors and appearances on the global stage.

