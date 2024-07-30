When Roseanne Barr Dropped the F-bomb While Voicing Her Support for Trump on Jimmy Fallon's Show

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has been quite vocal about who she wants to vote for president next year. For her, it's none other than the former President of the State, Donald Trump. However, this isn't the first time she has expressed her political opinions. On account of her roaring success, the Golden Globe winner was invited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While numerous interviews were rather interesting, this one possibly takes the cake. As per The Things, she once opened up about the time she dropped an ‘F-bomb’ on his show for which she was censored.

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Barr was called to discuss the success of her show Roseanne, which reportedly had 27 Million views and made her return to television after nearly a decade quite triumphant. The two fellow entertainers were discussing a few details about filming the series and rebuilding the set.

“We had to rebuild everything ‘cause they threw it out, ‘cause we didn’t think we’d ever come back,” she claimed. Barr went on to explain how the set of their show was re-structured to maintain its authentic charm from before its return. “They replicated all of it. Down to the wallpaper and everything. And they did a great job,” the actress gushed. Barr proceeded to beautifully describe the feeling of returning to her 'home' on set and expressed her joy and gratitude to the team that was able to make her feel that way.

Fallon then subtly changed the topic to her being a supporter of the former President of the States, Donald Trump. He took note of how there are people “who aren’t so happy if you say that you’re a supporter of Donald Trump.” Barr’s response to Fallon’s question was clearly not something he quite expected. The Nanny actress acknowledged the fact that there were few people out there who didn’t agree with her reasons to support the four-times impeached president.

“Oh yeah, people are still mad about that,” said the actress. Before Fallon could intervene, she boldly spoke her mind by saying, “I don’t give a f***.” This declaration of hers earned a loud cheer and a round of applause from the people who were present on set. As soon as those words left her mouth, she turned to face the audience at the show, shrugged her shoulders, and lightly shook her head. It was a gesture that symbolized that she genuinely didn’t care about other people’s opinions on who she was supporting.

At this point, a dumbstruck Fallon let out a chuckle and grinned as he asked her if that was her perspective on 'dealing with this,' referring to others' opinion of her supporting Trump. She then said a very well-thought-out and diplomatic answer: “Everybody has to choose for themselves, according to their conscience who they thought was the lesser of two evils.” She concluded by pointing out that 'this is America and it’s a free country.'

