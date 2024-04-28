Rihanna Teases Launch of New Fenty Product, Fans Disappointed That It's Not New Album

Rihanna released her last album in 2016, the eighth studio album titled Anti debuted in January with sixteen tracks. As per Forbes, it was the first album by a black female musician to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard 200. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited a ninth album, but to no avail. Rihanna recently changed her decade-old profile pictures on Instagram and Twitter to promote the launch of her latest 'golden hour' Fenty beauty product instead. Her beauty business valued at $2.8 billion, was launched in September 2017. As per The UK Mirror, the noticeable 'bio' alteration on the Umbrella hitmaker's social media pages dissatisfied fans.

End of an era, Rihanna Finally changed her Iconic IG Profile Photo😢 pic.twitter.com/lyriV3HDs5 — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) April 21, 2024

"RIP to Rihanna’s avi, gone but never forgotten," one fan tweeted while a second added, "Rihanna changing her iconic Instagram pfp to a Fenty product…now this is where we draw the line." A third user echoed, "…we’re Never getting new music." Chiming in another user added, "It’s over she finally had the courage to admit it lol." Meanwhile, a fan quipped, "At this point, the Music industry Is trash without her."

boycott fenty so she runs out of money and comes out with an album instead — Jah Boy (@JahBoyDey4U) April 21, 2024

Rihanna announced the launch of Golden Hour Glow, a bottled new Soft’Lit luminous foundation that is set to debut in stores on 26th April. The Diamonds songstress has been actively promoting the product on her social media. "Step into your best light. Longwear foundation that gives a golden hour glow all day long #SoftLitGlow @badgalriri wears #SoftLit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation in shade ‘335’ applied with the *New* 145 Foundation Brush," the caption reads, with Rihanna posing for the product.

According to Forbes, Rihanna's net worth stands at around $1.7 billion, making her the world's wealthiest female artist and the second-richest female performer, after Oprah Winfrey. She owns 50% of Fenty Beauty which is estimated at $2.8 billion. Additionally, she has investments in her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which is valued at $270 million.

Despite Rihanna's announcement about working on a new album, fans express concern that her flourishing beauty business might delay its release. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared, "I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of." Additionally, she hinted that her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, has considered featuring in some of the songs she's worked on because they're 'so good'. "Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who is going to use what," she stated.

In February, Rihanna shared that she has "a lot of visual ideas", but that she "doesn’t have the songs for them yet." She explained, "It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals...But maybe that’s the key, this time...Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."