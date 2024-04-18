Meghan Markle Fans Defend Flaw in Her First Product Launch from Lifestyle Brand, Critics Disregard

Meghan Markle's "soft launch" of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is being scrutinized by critics online. Hawk-eyed users spotted a packaging flaw in the Duchess' launch product- a jam she sent out to fifty chosen people. However, her fans quickly jumped to her rescue, urging people to stop the hate, per The Mirror.

An X, formerly Twitter user, @NachoBandito, pointed out, "Anybody notice the label on the promo jams Meghan Markle is sending to "friends" is literally peeling off? Not a good start for someone who has, and I quote, 'a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,'" posting a photo of the jam with peeling sticker.

A defendant, @MsSunshineray, wrote, "Relaaaax, you're not the target market. We, her fans will even buy it if it was half full." A second supporter, @Dreamlivethrive, supported, "Uh, you haters monitor her EVERY move. You are not her friend. I am sure HER friends are not bothered. If you don't like it, scroll to something you like. Meghan and Harry are building their empire. You should do the same."

@SageKnowsAll backed Markle, "I know ppl are saying the label is coming off Remember, Meghan is a sustainable girly The label probably isn’t stuck firmly on to allow ppl to peel it off easily and reuse the jar for other things - maybe their own homemade batch of jam..from a cookbook.." @jackgibson74 reasoned, "These are samples....they probably not even in production...these are for taste panel before they go out into the public."

I didn't even notice. People are eagle-eyed about everything. It's clearly a soft launch. The packaging will be different for the final product.



Meanwhile, critics disagreed. An X user, @vlquinn50, inquired, "It doesn't say on the label what it is. Preserves, jelly, jam they are all different. And what about ingredients? Isn't that required on food products?" @l_clare86309 echoed "It doesn't say what it is. I wouldn't make any assumptions considering her connections."

@Enligten2816 slammed, "That 'dated' lid bonnet looks so contrived. There's nothing imaginative or appealing about the jars, label, and bonnet. Holly Hobby comes to my mind." @Warm1Leng disapproved, "Such a pedestrian label from someone who has millions to spend to come up with something to separate itself from hundreds of strawberry jams."

American Riviera Orchid was launched on March 19, 2024, without a product. Now after a month of anticipation, Markle's lifestyle brand gifted its first offering- a strawberry jam- to a select few, essentially her friends in Hollywood and some well-established influencers, including Delfina Blaquier and fashion designer Tracy Robbins who shared a glimpse of the sweet treat on social media.

PR expert Nick Ede said, "[Meghan's jam jars] looked very homemade with a stylish crest and almost handwritten brand name," per Daily Mail. Looking at the packaging, he added, "[It] will have most likely been sourced in Montecito and produced by hand by Meghan herself to make them feel special and thought of."

Ede continued, "The whole premise of her new brand American Riviera Orchard is to highlight the quality and origin of the locally sourced ingredients and how they have been lovingly made into jam," adding, "She wants people to buy into the ARO lifestyle not just her own personal brand, which will be her strategy."