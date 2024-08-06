Right-Wing Streamer Adin Ross 'Gifts' Donald Trump a Rolex and Cybertruck in Wild Livestream

Right-wing streamer Adin Ross did something pretty wild recently. He had a livestream with former President Donald Trump and it took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago place in Florida. There were some moments that really made people raise their eyebrows pretty high. The stir from this event suggests it may cause some legal problems. Ross, who is pretty famous for his controversial stuff online, gave Trump two really fancy gifts during the 90-minute stream. The first was a Rolex watch, which Trump seemed to appreciate. "My boy said that's such a big show," Trump remarked, holding up the opened Rolex box for the camera.

But the real showstopper came at the end of the stream. Ross unveiled a Tesla Cybertruck, wrapped in an American flag design and featuring a photo of Trump from a recent rally shooting incident. The image showed Trump raising his fist defiantly moments after a gunman fired shots at a Pennsylvania event last month. Trump was clearly impressed by the vehicle. "Wow. That's an Elon," he exclaimed, referencing Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "That is beautiful. I think it's incredible," as per the Independent.

However, these lavish "gifts" raise serious questions about campaign finance law. Individual contributions to presidential campaigns are limited to $3,300 - far less than the value of a Rolex and Cybertruck. It's unclear if Trump actually accepted the items, but doing so could potentially violate federal regulations. Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance expert, said, "Giving gifts valued at tens of thousands of dollars to a candidate amounts to an illegal and excessive campaign contribution. I suspect that once Trump talks to his lawyers, we'll get an announcement that he is turning down the gifts or donating them to charity," as per The Hill.

The stream itself was a strange affair. Trump rambled through familiar talking points on immigration, crime, and his political opponents. He also offered brief opinions on various public figures when prompted by Ross. Some of Trump's comments were particularly odd. He suggested Google had manipulated images from the rally shooting to put smiles on Secret Service agents' faces. "You heard about that? It's just terrible. It's a little bit scary," Trump said. Ross, for his part, mostly nodded along and praised the former president. He called Trump a "brave man" and said the rally shooting photo was "pretty bad ass."

A 23-year-old streamer has a huge following online. He's got over 1.4 million followers on Kick and 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Most of his audience is very young. Ross has been in hot water before, as he got banned from Twitch for saying some homophobic stuff and hanging out with far-right people like Nick Fuentes. Trump showing up on his own was a big surprise to many, given his past and who all watches him. Trump seemed to know what he was getting into; he even mentioned that his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, is a "big fan" of Ross's content.