First Lady Melania Trump, who has repeatedly denied the allegations of her ties with the last s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, offered some rare comments on the matter on Thursday. Speaking from the White House, Melania reiterated her position, saying, “I am not Epstein’s victim.”

She added, “I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell.”

She then continued, “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note. I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998.”

Melania Trump says Jeffrey Epstein did not act alone, but rather than calling on the Department of Justice to release the remaining files, she is calling on Congress to hold a public hearing where the survivors testify under oath.pic.twitter.com/2klXvY0ibK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

The timing of Melania’s decision to address the Epstein issue is rather curious, as amid the full-blown war that the US has waged on Iran, the now late disgraced financier’s scandal and his ties to the President have not been making the headlines for a while.

However, Melania’s comments bring the spotlight back to the same as renewed questions are rising over the Trumps’ association with Epstein.

Melania’s comments led to Congressman Ro Khanna, who made the Epstein Files Transparency Act pass, offering his observation regarding the same. Khanna particularly focused on the four words that the First Lady said, “Epstein was not alone.”

He then added that the survivors had been texting him about the same. It should be noted here that Trump had previously called the survivors a hoax, which essentially invalidated their abuse.

However, as Khanna pointed out, Melania acknowledging that Epstein was not alone only hints at the fact that other men, along with him, also abused the survivors.

Appearing on MS Now in an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell, Khanna also highlighted the fact that Melania has been pictured with both Epstein and Maxwell on multiple occasions, which essentially contradicts her claim of not knowing or being friends with the s-x offender and his accomplice.

Moreover, Khanna also pulled up an email from Melania that she sent to Maxwell, which showed that the two were perhaps more than casual acquaintances.

.⁦@FLOTUS⁩ confirmed “Epstein was not alone.” This means the survivors are not a “hoax” as ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ claimed. Melania Trump must testify as to what she knows about other who men raped or abused the survivors. ⁦@Lawrence⁩ https://t.co/f3CPAsid9p — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 10, 2026

In that email, Melania had written, “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about J .E. in New York mag, Jeffrey Epstein that is, in New York magazine. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you’re back in New York. Have a great time! I love Melania.”

The mail does not seem like a “casual correspondence” as Melania had claimed regarding her relationship with Maxwell.

With Khanna urging Melania to testify following her comment regarding Epstein, it now remains to be seen how the First Lady further handles the situation.