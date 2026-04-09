Trump, Busy with War Meeting, “Didn’t Know” About Melania’s Statement on Epstein, Journalist Claims

In an unexpected public statement, Melania Trump has revealed publicly that she had no links with Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reportedly had no knowledge of the topic his First Lady would discuss in an extraordinary press conference.

During the press conference, Melania emphatically denied any relationship with Epstein and said she had no connection to the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Donald Trump reportedly told MS NOW reporter Jacqueline Alemany that he had no idea the First Lady would be speaking about Epstein.

The journalist claimed to have spoken on the phone with the President, who allegedly said he didn’t “know anything about” Melania’s statement. She also mentioned that Trump was busy with a meeting on war, and before signing off the call, allegedly said, “She didn’t know him,” referring to Epstein.

Just got off a quick call w President Trump who said he didnt “know anything about” FLOTUS’ statement prior to her on camera appearance, but that he was in a meeting about the war & couldn’t speak further. “She didn’t know him,” he added before hanging up, referring to Epstein. — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) April 9, 2026

In her brief televised address from the White House on Thursday afternoon, Melania Trump said, “I’ve never been friends with Epstein,” adding, “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims.”

The First Lady condemned the “unfounded and baseless lies” while demanding apologies from multiple news publications. According to Melania, she met Epstein in 2000 through “overlapping in social circles.” She said she only kept a “casual correspondence” with Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” the first lady said. Melania’s remarks surprised many, as they seemed to come out of the blue, and the fact that Donald Trump knew nothing about it was also surprising. However, currently, public attention on the Epstein scandal has been muted by the ongoing war in Iran.

After her press conference, Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam of the House Oversight Committee said that Melania Trump should testify before Congress if she wishes to clear her name from the relationship with Epstein and Maxwell. “Honestly, if she wants to clear her name, she should come testify before a committee herself, under oath,” Subramanyam told CNN on Thursday evening.

“I think she understates the friendliness of the emails she had with Ghislaine Maxwell,” he said. “There’s pictures of her with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell; it’s clear there was a relationship there. If Donald Trump was close with them, I imagine she would be too.”

House Oversight Dem. @SuhasforVA calls the timing of Melania Trump’s Epstein statement “puzzling” and says that if she wants to clear her name, she should testify before Congress herself. “I think she understates the friendliness of the emails she had with Ghislaine Maxwell,” he… pic.twitter.com/RuNelH6QH4 — The Arena on CNN (@TheArenaCNN) April 9, 2026

The First Lady also stressed that she didn’t meet her husband, Donald Trump, through Epstein. She said they met out of the blue while attending the same event. In her statement, Melania Trump emphasized, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,” Melania Trump said, adding, “I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.”

“To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note,” the First Lady added.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

As reported by the Independent, the US Department of Justice has been releasing some of the many Epstein Files, including text, emails and photos allegedly revealing the first lady, which Melania Trump claims are fake. “Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false,” the First Lady claimed.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record,” she said.