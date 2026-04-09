Melania Urges Congress for Epstein Hearings, Walks Away Dodging Question About Meeting Survivors

Melania Trump publicly called on Congress to hold hearings for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein in a rare political move. She urged them to allow victims to testify under oath in a personal statement from the White House. When she was done, she immediately walked away from the podium.

Melania made the request on Thursday. And upon finishing her speech, reporters called out to her. One asked, “Will you meet with survivors?” But the First Lady had already turned her back and was walking out. She focused her message on transparency and accountability, calling for the victims to have an open platform where their statements would form part of the public record.

Reporter: Will you meet with survivors? Melania: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/wNGdNN9YRW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 9, 2026

“Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone,” she reminded viewers. She pointed out that the issue was larger than the single allegation against Epstein. There was a broad network of powerful figures whose names also entered the discussion, especially with the release of the files in January.

Melania emphasized that Epstein was not the sole perpetrator when she said that “several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized.” While she didn’t name any men, she did demand accountability among these elite.

Melania then acknowledged that just because some executives who were involved with Epstein had resigned, it “doesn’t amount to guilt.” She still encouraged them to “work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.”

The crux of her speech was near the end, when she made her call to action. “I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors.”

She urged Congress to “give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony.” She firmly placed the ball in the lawmakers’ court about possible future steps.

Melania ended off by reminding the viewers of a fundamental right in law — to hear the other side. “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record,” the President’s wife said.

Reporter: I just got off a call with Trump, who said he had no prior knowledge that Melania Trump would discuss Jeffrey Epstein in her remarks today. Before we hung up, Trump said that Melania didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/hFHxfwDFmL — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 9, 2026

The First Lady seemed to be pointing out that all evidence, except the most powerful, the testimonies of the survivors themselves had been weighed. Congress had insisted on viewing the Epstein files, but had not even considered about giving them a voice.

Earlier in the speech, Melania addressed her own connection with Epstein. She stated that she had “never had a relationship” with the financier. In fact, she alleged that she met him briefly in 2000 at a social event with her husband. Melania also denied knowing about any of Epstein’s criminal activities when she met him.

Melania’s remarks were given without advance notice, and there was no way to prepare for what she was going to say. She delivered her speech, and ignored all questions before walking away. Perhaps she didn’t want to detract from her message by engaging with a reporter and have the exchange as the following headline. And this way, the call to Congress would still remain the main thing.