Melania Trump Breaks Silence on All Epstein Allegations— “False Smears About Me Must Stop”

First Lady Melania Trump addressed all the rumours, speculations and news reports linking her to late repeated sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein in a media briefing at the Cross Hall of the White House, on Thursday. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the First Lady said.

In her first-ever statement about Epstein, Melania Trump clarified that she has “never been friends with Epstein” and she mentioned that she and President Donald Trump “were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.”

A Statement by First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/BjiLZMdaKM — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

Multiple reports have alleged for decades that, back when she was a model, Melania was introduced to a then-real estate developer and businessman, Donald Trump, by Epstein. She mentioned during the press briefing that this wasn’t the case and that the two actually met at a party in New York, circa 1998.

“I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA,” the First Lady said during the session.

Dismissing any links with Epstein and his longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Melania said, “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.” She also brought up the email exchange she had with Maxwell and emphasized that her reply to Maxwell “cannot be categorised as anything more than casual correspondence.” She added, “My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

The First Lady also spoke up against those trying to “attempt to defame” her reputation. She said, “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

Official account for the Office of First Lady on X shared Melania Trump’s full statement:

Melania stated that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal undertakings. Addressing the images that have been doing the rounds on social media, she said, “Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false.”

She also denied visiting the island or ever being on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’ by the press. “I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter,” Melania told the reporters stationed at the White House.

She went on to deny knowledge of “Epstein’s abuse of his victims,” adding, “I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.”

Melania, who has never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors, said, “The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop.”

She named a few media publications that she stated are “obligated to publicly apologize and retract their lies” about her. She also said that she, along with attorneys, has witnessed success fighting against “unfounded and baseless lies” linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

The First Lady signed off the briefing by calling on Congress to “provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors.”