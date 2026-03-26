Epstein Survivor Says She Regrets Voting for Trump – Raises Concern Over ‘Justice’

Jena Lisa Jones, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse who says she voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, said this week that she has a fear that the victims may never get the justice that the president campaigned on.

Jones, who says Epstein abused her when she was 14, spoke on the “Shadow Sessions” podcast that aired Thursday. “I wanted my day in court,” she said. “I didn’t get that. We were so close, and it was really taken from us. After Epstein passed, everything turned into a circus.” She supported Trump because he repeatedly promised to release records tied to the case.

“Trump ran his whole election on releasing these files,” Jones said in the interview. “It reignited our hopes, at least for me.” She added that Trump’s strong stance on the issue during the campaign led many to vote for him.

However, Jones said that sense of hope faded after the election. She referred to Trump’s later remark about Epstein-related disclosures being a “Democratic hoax”. Survivors who had called for transparency felt let down. “As soon as he gets in, we start pushing for the release of the files, and now it’s a ‘Democratic hoax’,” she said.

Epstein survivor Jena-Lisa Jones: If you are a member of Congress and you are listening to all of us speak here today, please really listen to us. Please vote for this bill to be passed. Please recognize how important it is for transparency relating to Jeffrey Epstein. We are the… pic.twitter.com/evRlbNRl8B — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 3, 2025

When asked what justice looks like now, Jones said she wants authorities to focus on identifying and prosecuting abusers. “For me now, it’s America taking down the predators in our country,” she said. She added that action against those who harm children would help restore her confidence that officials are “doing the right thing.”

Jones mentioned that survivors have paid a personal price for speaking out. “When you do speak out, they eat you alive,” she said, noting that she has received death threats. Still, she intends to keep sharing her story. “Every time I share my story and a young girl reaches out to me, it reminds me every day why I’m doing this.”

BREAKING: HOLY CRAP! Epstein survivor reveals shocking details of how his sex trafficking operation worked in explosive 60 Minutes Australia interview! In a devastating interview with 60 Minutes Australia, an Epstein survivor described how she was groomed and abused as a… pic.twitter.com/LOkKZQHxxS — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 17, 2026

Her remarks followed a big demonstration in Washington last November, when survivors stood outside the U.S. Capitol in protest as lawmakers prepared to vote on a bill ordering the DOJ to release Epstein Files. When she spoke to reporters, Jones sent a message to Trump. “I voted for you, but your behavior on this issue has been a national embarrassment,” she said, urging him to “stop making this political.”

Trump opposed the congressional effort for the Epstein files for months before changing his stance as bipartisan support grew. He signed the bill into law on Nov. 19, 2025. Since then, the Justice Department has released several batches of documents, including about 3 million records in January.

However, some survivors and lawmakers say key materials are still missing, like FBI interview files. Jones mentioned that she has not found her own records among the disclosures despite cooperating with investigators.

Near the end of the podcast interview, Jones voiced her biggest fear plainly: “That we’re not going to get justice in all of this and take down the bad people.”