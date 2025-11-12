Trump Dismisses Epstein Emails as a “Hoax,” Blames Democrats for Shutdown Distraction

President Donald Trump has reacted to the snowballing controversy of newly released emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, which suggest that the convicted sex offender claimed Trump “spent hours” with a victim. Trump’s attempt to diffuse the controversy came in the form of a new Truth Social entry, in which, he blamed the Democrats and went on to call it the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

Trump began his Truth Social post with these words, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

Trump, who has refrained from talking about the government shutdown on several occasions, went on to blame the Democrats for the same, adding, “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.”

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats,” read an excerpt from Trump’s statement.

Signing off his post, Trump alleged that “the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!”

Trump’s statement arrived just a few hours after House Democrats released documents, which had emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. A 2011 email, in particular, highlighted Trump’s alleged interactions with one of Epstein’s victims. The emails also suggested that Trump had spent time at Epstein’s residence.

One of the emails documents a conversation between Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein referred to Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and claimed that he “spent hours at my house” with one of the alleged victims.

Per the second message, which happens to be from 2019, Epstein name-checked Trump in a conversation with author Michael Wolff, saying that “of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Another mail from 2015, has Michael Wolff suggesting a media plan right before a scheduled CNN interview, which read, “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shared emails on Wednesday and said in a statement, “These latest emails raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President. The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover.”

The text accompanying the email shared by the Oversight Dems, on Wednesday, read, “Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES.”

BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

Over the years, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to have cut ties with Epstein. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files. Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein after he learnt that he took away young girls who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Palm Beach. “He was a fixture in Palm Beach,” Trump told the media earlier this year.

In September this year, the Democrats released Epstein’s “birthday book” document, also housing a letter that was signed by Donald Trump, which the US President dismissed, straight up as fake.

Epstein passed away on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York. He was arrested in 2019 on the federal charges of sex trafficking.