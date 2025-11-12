Trump Biographer Reveals ‘Next Part of the Battle’ to Expose Epstein Files

Just a few months ago, the Epstein files dominated public conversation in the United States. Now, as the government prepares to reopen after what’s being described as the longest shutdown in the history of the nation, the next phase begins. Back in February, Donald Trump‘s attorney general, Pam Bondi, claimed that the purported Epstein “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

However, that all changed when the Department of Justice and the FBI jointly released a memo, declaring that the Epstein client list does not exist. In addition, they insisted that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, attempting to discard all the other popular theories. While the attention on the unreleased documents of his crimes was briefly diverted due to various other Trump moves, his own biographer is now reviving the issue.

FOX: "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Will that really happen?"
@AGPamBondi: "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump."

On Tuesday, in a new episode of Inside Trump’s Head, Michael Wolff teased that the Trump administration is once again facing pressure from lawmakers to release the Epstein files. According to the author, the lawmakers are preparing to force a vote so the administration has to declassify the federal investigation files on the late offender.

During the episode, Wolff told his co-host, Joanna Coles, “That is now going to become the next part of this battle.” The Trump biographer added that the related documents are “spread far and wide” throughout the government. There are files related to criminal investigations launched by the DOJ, while there are also documents that probe into the late predator’s shady businesses and his relationships with powerful people.

The author said, “So this is all just spread far and wide, and it will be sort of up to Congress to define what they’re looking for. If an investigation actually begins, if hearings actually happen, then that’s the question: Where is this? What do you know? How do we define this information about this guy?”

However, he also notes, “Within the hands of the executive branch is the ability now to define what that is plus its own, I suspect, confusion about what it is and where it is, and then what they redact and don’t redact.” Wolff added, “So the executive branch, even with a vote in Congress, is still basically in charge of these Epstein files.”

Michael Wolff is not backing down. Tell Congress to pass the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act

While Epstein, through his death, managed to avoid the consequences of his crimes, his former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been charged. However, according to documents obtained by House Democrats and reviewed by CBS News, she is gearing up to ask Donald Trump to pardon her 20-year prison sentence.

Maxwell, who is in prison for trafficking and other charges, was transferred to a cushier jail right after an interview with US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Wolff has described this move as a “cover-up” with one aim.

“So in that respect, the out-in-the-open cover-up will probably succeed. Yes, the Epstein matter will go on. Yes, people will continue to try to get to the bottom of it, including yours truly. But that pivotal witness, Ghislaine Maxwell… will be quiet,” said the author of Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House.