“We Let Him Burn the Epstein Files” – The Daily Show Host Brutally Roasts Donald Trump’s Nobel Prize Obsession

It was the type of TV moment that makes you spit out your drink or maybe even think about world politics. Josh Johnson of The Daily Show decided it was time for his own funny ceasefire after taking one look at Donald Trump‘s obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize. Warning: President Donald Trump wasn’t left untouched. Johnson, who has gone from writer to on-air host, riffed on Trump’s recent boast that he was this close to reaching peace in the Middle East during the Oct. 9 episode.

Johnson began humbly, “President Trump was the first to announce that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a deal that could lead to the end of the war in Gaza.”

The audience broke out in giggles as he deadpanned, “The guy who couldn’t stop a fight between Gary Busey and Meatloaf brokered peace in the Middle East. (…) Maybe we should give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize (…) or, and, you won’t like this, either — we let him burn the Epstein files.”

Bring on the jeers, laughs, and chaos! As social media erupted, Johnson joked and took in the energy of the audience. While others filled the video with laughing emojis and called Johnson a “genius,” one YouTube user wrote, “I haven’t laughed this hard in MONTHS!!”

Following the video’s release, supporters on Facebook, YouTube, and X made sure that Trump’s ego was smashed. With the caption, “Look at this, Trump,” one viewer shared a picture of Barack Obama smiling while holding his own 2009 Nobel Peace Prize. “I got my Nobel Peace Prize. Where’s yours?” Others also included jokes about Donald Trump’s constant need for approval. One fan joked, “Trump will say anything to get a trophy.” “Not in a million years,” said another, predicting the president’s rejection of the Nobel Prize.

The logic behind Trump’s plan to cut drug prices sounds depressingly familiar to @JoshJohnson pic.twitter.com/8zyiJaUJwJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2025

Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at Trump’s obsession during his late-night show. Kimmel laughingly noted that Trump’s plan came to an end when Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who actually put her life in danger for democracy and peace, won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. According to the Nobel Committee, Machado, an ardent critic of President Nicolás Maduro, got the award “for her struggle to achieve a (…) transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The White House said in a statement that the committee “placed politics over peace.” Ironically, in a BBC interview, Machado praised Donald Trump for what he’s doing “around the world for peace.” After their congratulatory call, she recalled telling him “how grateful the Venezuelan people are.” But that didn’t stop the internet from making fun of Trump’s fantasies. Despite Donald Trump claiming to have ended seven wars, the public feels his greatest struggle has been with his need for the spotlight.

Johnson used the aftermath of his “peacebroker” rhetoric. Besides, this is not Johnson’s first takedown of Trump. He made fun of Donald Trump’s absurd claim that he persuaded Coca-Cola to begin using real sugar once again back in July. Johnson joked, “Trump’s treating Americans like kids you can bribe with a treat.” In the end, Trump had millions laughing at him instead of with him, quite the opposite of the applause he was expecting.

