Democratic Congressman Sparks Online Debate After Saying Republicans Have Abandoned Trump

The tide is turning, and the people on Donald Trump’s side with it. A Democratic congressman recently claimed that several GOP representatives aren’t happy with how the President has dealt with the Epstein files. The Democrat also claimed that Trump’s supporters are now turning against him while labelling him as a“pedo-protector.”

Trump has been slammed for not keeping his word regarding the Epstein files for months now. The 79-year-old had made a significant promise to declassify the files during his Presidential campaign. After he took office, he entrusted the responsibility of releasing the files on General Attorney Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice.

The DOJ released a joint memo with the FBI claiming that they would not be releasing any more files related to the disgraced billionaires. The announcement managed to cause public outrage.

Eric Swalwell took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to claim that it was all “coming to an end.” The Democratic congressman went on to allege that GOP reps “confided” in him to tell him what they really thought about the President.

Swalwell shared how most of the Republicans he had spoken to told him that the Trump “movement/support” was fading. “ As one told me, ‘this Epstein bomb is about to drop, and no one wants to defend a pedo-protector. It’s just a matter of time,” he added.

He even claimed that the Republican representatives were planning a “jail break,” which includes the discharge vote of over 100 members. “Trump will go nuts,” Swalwell wrote in the post.

Not all netizens were sold on the claims that the 44-year-old was making in the post. “If you want us to believe this, name those House Republicans,” one challenged.

“You need a shrink if you’re seeing and hearing from make-believe people,” a second wrote. A third questioned if absolutely “anybody” believed Swalwell’s words.

Another who gave the congressman the benefit of the doubt claimed that the President would never “let” Bondi release anything incriminating. “Trump will fire (Pam) Bondi before he lets her release anything, and then he’ll name someone like Stephen Miller the new AG,” the same user added.

The President has been accused countless times of intentionally not releasing the Epstein files and the child sex offender’s client list. Theories of the move being intentional on Trump’s part to protect high-profile individuals that could possibly be on the list have been stirring for months now.

Another talking point has been Trump’s relationship with Epstein. The President has repeatedly claimed that he and the billionaire weren’t friends. Contrary to what he claims now, he once called the child sex offender a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine.