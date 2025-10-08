‘Epstein Bomb About to Drop,’ Republicans Ready to Turn Their Backs on Trump

A Democratic congressman says Republican lawmakers are quietly preparing to turn on Donald Trump when it comes to the Epstein Files. According to Rep. Eric Swalwell, multiple House Republicans have privately admitted that Trump’s grip on their party is slipping fast, with one bluntly warning that “this Epstein bomb is about to drop and no one wants to defend a pedo-protector.”

Swalwell took to social media on Wednesday to drop the eyebrow-raising claim, hinting at major political fallout connected to files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child abuser whose death in federal custody sparked years of conspiracy theories. He didn’t spell out what exactly is coming, but his message was clear: Republicans see trouble on the horizon, and some are already planning their exit strategy.

“It’s coming to an end, guys,” Swalwell wrote. “I’ve spoken to a lot of House Republicans this week and they’ve confided that Trump’s movement/support is fading. As one told me, ‘this Epstein bomb is about to drop and no one wants to defend a pedo-protector. It’s just a matter of time.’”

One Republican just texted me that if there’s a discharge vote on Epstein they expect a “jail break” of over 100 members. Trump will go nuts! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 8, 2025

He went further, saying one Republican texted him predicting a “jail break” of more than 100 GOP lawmakers if a discharge vote on Epstein files makes it to the House floor. “Trump will go nuts,” the lawmaker allegedly warned.

The claim comes amid growing pressure in Congress to fully release Epstein-related documents. Lawmakers from both parties have faced questions from constituents who want transparency, and a discharge petition that would force a vote to make the files public is reportedly inching closer to the number of signatures needed.

Behind the scenes, this has become a political nightmare for Trump allies. A vote to block the release would look like a cover-up. A vote to support it could open the floodgates to damaging headlines and uncomfortable questions about Trump’s past associations. Either option carries political risk, and some Republicans are apparently deciding they’d rather not stick around to defend him if a scandal erupts.

For years, Trump has commanded fierce loyalty from the House GOP, often punishing even the mildest signs of dissent. But Epstein remains one of the few topics that unnerves the party. His long list of powerful connections, murky death, and the public’s appetite for answers make the issue a political live wire.

Swalwell’s message may be part taunt, part genuine warning. Some Republicans have dismissed him as a partisan agitator before, but his comments struck a nerve online. Supporters of Trump accused him of fearmongering, while critics of the president suggested that if Republicans really are preparing to break ranks, it signals a major shift.

It’s not clear what exactly this “Epstein bomb” will be, or whether it will land with the kind of force Swalwell is suggesting. But the ingredients for a political crisis are there: a controversial figure, classified documents with high public interest, and a party that may be fracturing behind closed doors.

If Swalwell’s claims prove accurate, the coming weeks could bring one of the most dramatic GOP breaks with Trump. In the meantime, Mike Johnson has been facing bipartisan heat over the delayed vote on the Epstein files.