Jeffrey Epstein Claimed Trump ‘Knew’ And ‘Spent Hours’ With Victim on His Island

Newly released emails from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are stirring controversy again in Washington, raising new questions about President Donald Trump’s connection to the disgraced financier.

The documents, shared Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, include a 2011 email in which Epstein told his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump was the “dog that hasn’t barked” and claimed that he “spent hours at my house” with one of the alleged victims. The language appears exactly as written in the correspondence released by the committee.

A second message, from 2019, shows Epstein writing to author Michael Wolff that “of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” a claim that Democrats argue contradicts Trump’s repeated statements distancing himself from Epstein. A third email, sent in 2015, features Wolff suggesting a media strategy ahead of an upcoming CNN interview, writing, “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.”

“These latest emails raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee’s ranking Democrat. “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover.”

🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

The White House has dismissed the revelations as politically motivated. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of “selectively leaking emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.” In a statement, she wrote, “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax.”

Trump has denied any meaningful relationship with Epstein and has suggested they had a falling out years before Epstein’s arrest. “He was a fixture in Palm Beach,” Trump told reporters in July, adding that they stopped speaking after Epstein hired away young spa employees from Mar-a-Lago. The President has also downplayed a so-called “birthday book” for Epstein, released in September by House Democrats, which includes a letter that appears to be signed “Donald.” He has dismissed it as fake.

The latest release comes as the House reconvenes following the record-breaking government shutdown. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are pushing for a bipartisan vote to compel the Justice Department to release additional Epstein files, something Speaker Mike Johnson has so far blocked by delaying the chamber’s return and refusing to swear in Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona until this week.

Grijalva, who won a special election in late September, has pledged to sign onto the bipartisan petition led by Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to force a vote. Her signature would provide the 218th needed to bring the issue to the House floor.

For President Trump, the slow drip of Epstein-related documents has become a persistent political headache. While the emails do not prove any criminal wrongdoing, they reveal how Epstein described his own ties to Trump, and they keep alive a story that the White House has tried to bury.