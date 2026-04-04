New Report Alleges FBI of Removing Sensitive Claims From Donald Trump Accuser Files

A new report says the FBI may have left out key parts of notes tied to a woman who accused Donald Trump of s*xual assault when she was a teenager, raising fresh questions about how some Epstein-related records were handled. According to The Daily Beast, the woman was about 13 when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Trump in 1984.

The above mentioned report says FBI interview notes connected to her account contained details that did not appear in the official interview summaries, known as “302s.”

The South Carolina Trump/ Epstein accuser told the FBI Epstein surprised her at a Rick James concert she went to with a friend. I talked to that friend who told me she had never been to a Rick James concert in her life. No evidence the accuser ever met Epstein or Trump can be… https://t.co/v3007kRzHe — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) March 30, 2026

The woman, a South Carolina resident, was interviewed four times by the FBI in 2019. In the report, she told investigators Epstein abused and trafficked her, and said she later had an encounter with Trump that she described as assault.

The Daily Beast says the FBI notes were more specific in some places than the formal summaries that were later released to the public. The report said differences between handwritten notes and official summaries can affect how investigators document witness accounts.

One key claim in the report is that handwritten FBI notes indicated Epstein “drove her and flew her to New York and New Jersey…. She was introduced to someone with money, money, money… It was Donald Trump,” while the official summaries were less certain and said he “drove her and/or flew her.”

The notes also allegedly say Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump and that she overheard the two men talking about business, including a casino. The report says the woman also told agents she had two more interactions with Trump, but she did not want to talk more about them at the time.

The report adds that some details in the woman’s account were not included in the public summaries. The report said those differences have fueled concern among some critics who believe the Epstein files have not been fully released to the public. The Justice Department, however, has pushed back hard on those claims.

In a January 30 press release, DOJ said it had published nearly 3.5 million pages of material under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and said materials not released were withheld only for limited reasons, such as privilege, violence, or because they were unrelated to the case.

Trump’s new acting AG Todd Blanche: The DOJ has already released Epstein files. … It should not be a part of anything going forward. (Around 3 million pages of the Epstein files still have yet to be released) pic.twitter.com/RWPyibMuZg — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 3, 2026

The DOJ also said its production included everything sent to the FBI by the public that was responsive to the act, and it specifically rejected the idea that there were “missing pages.” It said some documents contained “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump and called those claims unfounded and false.

The White House gave a similar response, saying Trump had been “totally exonerated” by the release of the Epstein files and that the allegations were baseless.

Even so, the report is likely to keep the pressure on officials to explain what was released, what was withheld, and why. For Trump critics, the issue is not just the accusation itself, but whether important parts of the record were redacted or left out. What is clear is that the Epstein file fight is still far from over.