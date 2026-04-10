Melania’s Unexpected Epstein Mention Draws Intense Focus on Trump’s Knowledge

Donald Trump stated that he was unaware of Melania’s decision to talk to the press about Jeffrey Epstein. Trump revealed this to MS NOW journalist Jacqueline Alemany, who posted about the conversation on X, as reported by People.

She wrote, “Just got off a quick call w President Trump who said he didnt ‘know anything about’ FLOTUS’ statement prior to her on camera appearance, but that he was in a meeting about the war & couldn’t speak further. ‘She didn’t know him,’ he added before hanging up, referring to Epstein.”

A source familiar with the situation disputed this and told CNN that the president knew about Melania’s speech.

BREAKING: Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reveals Melania Trump’s statement pushing back on false connections to Jeffrey Epstein “came out of left field” for reporters at the White House: “We had no heads up on this. We’re not getting any information… pic.twitter.com/TgAoqtW10g — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 9, 2026

On April 8, Melania’s office announced that the First Lady would “make a statement” on Thursday at the White House. However, they did not reveal the topic she would address.

In her live address, Melania said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

She also claimed, “I am not Epstein’s victim,” adding, “Epstein did not introduce me to [President] Donald Trump,” as NPR reported.

Melania further added, “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity.”

Later, she also said, “Epstein was not alone. I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress.”

NPR has pointed out that there were email exchanges between Melania and Ghislaine Maxwell. In one such email, Melania complimented Maxwell and wrote, “Give me a call when you are back in NY.”

On these exchanges, Melania said, “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence…My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

According to the BBC, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia from the House Oversight Committee said, “We agree with Melania Trump’s call for a public hearing.”

This is gobsmacking. Not only did Melania Trump suddenly decide to give a televised address about Jeffrey Epstein, she’s calling on Congress to “act,” because Epstein was “not alone.” So she just threw a giant stick of political dynamite on the issue her husband despises! pic.twitter.com/DUi2qAupoZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 9, 2026

He then urged Republican Rep. James Comer, “to respond to the First Lady’s request and schedule a public hearing immediately.”

The BBC also noted that Melania had been involved in legal battles over her alleged ties to Epstein. Publisher HarperCollins UK retracted claims stating that Melania met her husband through Epstein. The Daily Beast also did the same with one of their articles.

On the other hand, Melania is in a legal dispute with Michael Wolff over similar allegations.

She said in her speech, “My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation.”