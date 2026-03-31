‘President Trump International Airport’ —DeSantis Signs Off The Bill As Supporters Cheer

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, which comes in a long series of name-changing tributes to Trump. The president has shown a clear affinity for renaming important buildings, monuments, etc. after himself, and given that Florida is his home state, this move is naturally even more special.

While DeSantis has signed the bill, the change still needs Federal Aviation Administration approval and a trademark agreement with The Trump Organization before it can take effect.

The legislation, HB 919, formally designates the West Palm Beach airport as “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” If FAA approval goes through, the changed name would come into effect on July 1. However, the FAA told The Hill that the name change of an airport is a local issue and the FAA “does not approve airport name changes. However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases.”

Florida is making it official! 🇺🇸 Welcome to the new President Donald J. Trump International Airport — right in the heart of Palm Beach! Florida is honored to be home to this landmark tribute to President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/lGtmZG83D7 — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) March 30, 2026

The Republican Party of Florida took to X on Monday and posted about the name change on the platform, saying, “Florida is making it official! Welcome to the new President Donald J. Trump International Airport — right in the heart of Palm Beach!”

The Florida GOP further added, “Florida is honored to be home to this landmark tribute to President @realDonaldTrump. Welcome to the new President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The airport handles about 8.6 million passengers a year, making it one of the state’s major air hubs. The bill also blocks local governments from renaming several other major Florida airports, including those in Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Southwest Florida, and Jacksonville.

State budget plans include $2.75 million to help pay for signage and rebranding, about half of the $5.5 million requested by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne. The money would also cover consultants, equipment, vehicles, marketing materials, and uniforms tied to the transition.

While the renaming of the airport is notable, the fact that DeSantis signed the bill approving the move makes it even more interesting, as there was previously tension between the Florida governor and Trump. The two had also clashed over the 2024 presidential nomination.

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Trump’s supporters have lauded this move as a recognition of his political rise and capabilities, as Debbie Mayfield said on the Senate floor, “It is an honor for me to present this bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the first Florida resident to be elected President of the United States.”

Senator Jonathan Martin echoed similar sentiments, saying, “He served as the 45th president. He’s currently serving as the 47th president…We can go ahead and honor him now, and it’s completely timely.”

However, Trump’s political opponents have not been impressed by the move and have called it a stunt. For instance, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell criticized the bill, saying, “The people of Florida did not ask for this…It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet.”