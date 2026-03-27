Joe Rogan Labels MAGA Supporters ‘Unintelligent People’ in New Podcast

Joe Rogan criticized parts of the MAGA movement in a profanity-laden podcast rant, referring to some of its followers as “dorks” and “unintelligent people.”

This conversation from his popular JRE podcast quickly made the rounds online. Rogan’s endorsement of the President was considered pivotal in gaining the vote of independents and young men in 2024, and this was another division on a long list between the podcast host and some of the President’s staunchest supporters.

Rogan made his comments while chatting with comedian Dave Smith. They discussed politics and the meaning of the MAGA label. The JRE host expressed his discomfort with the slogan itself. “America is great. Make America greater, I’m down. But ‘make America great again,’ and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of dorks?” he said.

He continued, stating, “A lot of them are dorks. A lot of them are really weird, uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to.”

Joe Rogan says there are “a lot of dorks” in MAGA: “That phrase sucks. America is great. Make America greater? I’m down. But MAGA, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of dorks? A lot of them are these really weird, f—-g uninteresting, unintelligent people.” pic.twitter.com/7Q96oaH7qF — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 26, 2026

Rogan did not dismiss the entire movement as he acknowledged that many MAGA supporters are “genuine patriots,” but he argued they often get grouped with people he views as unserious followers.

He also pointed out that turning a political identity into a strict group weakens it, noting that both right and left sides face this problem. In his view, the issue is not only ideological but also what occurs when a slogan becomes a tribe.

The episode did not represent a clear break with Trump or his policies. Newsweek reported that Rogan and Smith both praised and criticized the administration during the same discussion. They criticized Trump’s handling of the war in Iran while also supporting his tough stance on borders.

This blend of liberal and conservative stances aligns with Rogan’s long-standing tendency to avoid a fixed political affiliation. He has stated he sees himself as “an American” instead of a Republican or Democrat.

This political flexibility has been part of Rogan’s public persona for years, even as his reach has made his opinions more impactful. He endorsed Trump in 2024, interviewed him just before Election Day, and later attended his inauguration.

Joe Rogan says the conflict in Iran is the opposite of what Trump ran on and what people voted for. Dave Smith: “It’s the administration that really ran on and promised that we want to get out of this game of fighting stupid wars in the Middle East.” Joe Rogan: “That was what… pic.twitter.com/4zqCUdw415 — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) March 26, 2026

At times, he has also supported figures on the left, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2020 campaign. More recently, the podcaster has publicly criticized Trump over the Iran war and the President’s repeated suggestions about Canada joining the United States.

The viral clip of the discussion received over 3 million views on X, where some conservatives claimed Rogan had become dismissive of everyday Trump voters. One user called him an “elitist,” while another acknowledged that Rogan was partly correct and argued there are “a lot of dork grifters.”

The response illustrated that even among Trump supporters, there is no single understanding of what MAGA represents or who gets to define it. As far as the president is concerned, he is MAGA, and anyone who goes against his decisions, even if it contradicts his campaign promises, is betraying the movement.