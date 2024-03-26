Piers Morgan Snaps at Harry and Meghan's Story of "Privately" Reaching Out to Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan isn't mincing his words for criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story about reaching out to their sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, after her cancer announcement. It was revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had messaged the Princess of Wales amid her health concerns. However, Morgan has doubts.

On March 23, 2024, Middleton recorded a video message and updated the nation on her health quashing all the rumors, speculations, and conspiracy theories about 'Where is Kate?' The Kensington Palace previously reported the Princess underwent planned abdominal surgery on January 17.

However, in the video, the mother of three revealed it was in the post-operative tests that the doctors found cancer was present in her body. "It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," said Middleton. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

In the wake of the royal health crisis, the Duke and the Duchess extended their support to their family back in Windsor, England. Harry and Markle released a statement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," per The Mirror.

ITV's royal editor Chris Ship backed the couple's statement and revealed the 39-year-old reached out to his brother Prince William amid his wife's ill health. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William after learning of Kate's cancer. Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately," adding, "It's not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."

Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support. https://t.co/LXFk6fcrvR pic.twitter.com/t0bjVW6gPH — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the leading publication PEOPLE also reported the ex-royals are in contact with the Prince and Princess but "privately." Following his story, Morgan tweeted in response, "If it was done 'privately' then how do you know?" and the journalist added an emoji of a face with a monocle.

If it was done ‘privately’ then how do you know? 🧐 https://t.co/fwhQjQWgrm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2024

It was reported by an insider that the former royals "had no idea" about Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Apparently, the Sussexes learned about it after Middleton publicly announced her condition. A source spoke to the New York Times, "They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out."

"This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused," the source continued. "The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them."

The news of Middleton's health update shook the world, it was the Monarch who first suffered Cancer among the royal family. During that time, it was reported Harry traveled from California to have a brief meeting with his ailing father. However, Markle stayed back in the United States with the exiled royals' two kids- Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales had support from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. She wrote, "As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness." She concluded, "I hope she will now be given the time, space, and privacy to heal."