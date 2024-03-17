5 Most Bewildering Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kate Middleton's Whereabouts Post Surgery

Where is Kate?

Everybody seems to be asking, "Where is Princess of Wales?" Good wishes came pouring in when in January, Kensington Palace released a statement about her health concern- a planned abdominal surgery. "The surgery was successful," read a statement on Instagram. It further reported she's currently recovering and would be off her royal duties until Easter. However, on Mother's Day, her "poorly edited" photograph triggered speculations about her whereabouts, giving birth to conspiracy theories that may or may not be true.

1. Divorce Rumors

The controversial Mother's Day tribute not only questioned the authenticity of the image, but fans also zoomed in to find Middleton was not wearing her vintage heirloom ring. Amid her constant absence from the media (possibly due to her recovery), some people speculated trouble in paradise. Princess of Wales has been married to Prince William since 2011, and the couple are parents to three kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, Kensington Palace didn't respond to this theory.

2. More than just abdominal surgery

Another conspiracy theory about Middleton's absence has been about undergoing something more serious than abdominal surgery. Several fans on the internet are assuming her health scare was far worse than Kensington Palace revealed since they refused to elaborate on her condition. An Instagram user, @ perroz69, questioned, "Jeans after abdominal surgery? If this picture isn't recent then they are just being annoying and unnecessary." Others speculated a possible plastic surgery on her face. It's still unclear what's fact or fiction.

3. Brazilian Butt Lift

Another bewildering theory surrounding her prolonged post-surgical surgery suggests the princess of Wales got BBL- a Brazilian butt lift. The comment section has had multiple comments from people who assumed she's definitely got her butt done and her low profile proves it. A fan, @chio92_, wrote, "She's sitting down cuz she doesn't want us to see the BBL!!!!" A second user, @dreamyeth, echoed, "She's hiding the bbl." @mrborralho asked, "Is she sitting to hide the BBL???"

4. A bad hair cut

From plastic surgery to facelifts to a bad haircut, fans on X, formerly Twitter, are having a field day because of Middleton's consistent absence. The strange conspiracy theories just do not seem to die down, and one X fan, @LelechirAgain, speculated, "My new favorite Kate Middleton fake conspiracy theory is that she got bangs that she hates, so she's waiting for them to grow out." The gossip around her post-surgery recovery keeps getting bizarre, and nobody knows what's the truth.

5. A possible pregnancy

The most obvious and acceptable conspiracy theory regarding Middleton is she's expecting the fourth time. Although like other theories, this is another attempt by the fans to make sense of Middleton's "mysterious absence," there could be some level of truth to it. All this and the edited photographs added fuel to the fire. A concerned Twitter fan, @ArehanThoughts, questioned, “If It was a planned surgery why ambulance was needed? Why children didn't visit? And sooo on." Where is Kate Middleton?