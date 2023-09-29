Before Melania Trump married Donald Trump in 2005, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement, a common practice considering the former president's substantial fortune and prior marriages. While details of the prenup have never been disclosed, a recent claim suggests that Melania sought to make certain modifications following her husband's election as the 45th Commander-in-Chief.

According to the 2020 book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Mary Jordan, Melania took action in response to a media smear campaign surrounding Donald's questionable relationships with other women. According to The Washington Post, the book indicates that Melania was determined to 'amend her financial arrangement' to ensure that her son, Barron, would be treated equally in terms of financial opportunities and inheritance.

An excerpt from the book reads, "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children." Melania's spokesperson promptly responded by dismissing the claims and stating the book belonged to the fiction genre.

It is also worth noting that Melania and Barron did not immediately move to the White House after Donald's election. Instead, they decided to let Barron finish the school year in New York to minimize disruptions. According to the New York Daily News, the mother and son eventually relocated to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue five months later, in June 2017. While Melania tweeted about looking forward to making memories in their new home, Mary Jordan's book suggested that the delay might have been a strategic move to renegotiate the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Speculation about the Trumps' marriage has been ongoing for years, and recent events, including allegations from women like Stormy Daniels and legal issues faced by Donald, have added fuel to the speculations.

Daniels claims to have had an affair with Donald in 2006, for which she was paid to remain silent. Despite losing the legal case against Donald and being ordered to pay legal fees, Daniels continues to be part of the public discourse. Moreover, Donald faces an indictment with 37 felony counts related to mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice, and making false statements.

Regarding the possibility of divorce, speculations have emerged that Melania may not separate from her husband, with suggestions of a symbiotic relationship where both parties benefit. Melania's role as the former First Lady and her association with Donald's business may contribute to this dynamic, as suggested by broadcaster Cooper Lawrence. As Melania stands by her husband after leaving the White House, the allegations of prenuptial agreement modifications remain contested. The claims from Mary Jordan's book add another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Trumps' personal and legal affairs.

