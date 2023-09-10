Russell Brand and Katy Perry chose the Ranthambhore National Park in India for their glamorous 2010 royal wedding. It was the same natural reserve where the British comedian had proposed to the One that Got Away hitmaker ten months earlier. As per BBC, their ceremony at the Aman-e-Khas luxury resort outside the Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary was presided over by a Christian minister.

A close source had revealed back then, "The very private and spiritual ceremony, attended by the couple's closest family and friends, was performed by a Christian minister and long-time friend of the Hudson Perry Family. The backdrop was the inspirational and majestic countryside of northern India."

Also Read: Here's What Orlando Bloom's Ex, Supermodel Miranda Says About Katy Perry's Skills as 'Step-Mom'

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Simon de Trey-White

As per Harpers Bazaar, Perry radiated in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown in dove gray with lace sleeves. She had added handcrafted Casadei beaded satin heels as an accessory to the bridal attire. The Dark Horse singer also decorated her hands with henna during the 'mehendi ceremony' the night before. The newlyweds were paraded in front of the guests on gold thrones wrapped in marigolds after their initial wedding ceremony. 21 camels, elephants, and horses from a nearby resort formed part of their wedding procession.

Perry reportedly received a tiger named Machli, one of the Ranthambhore sanctuary's rare female tigers as a gift from Brand. The reception was held at the opulent Taj Rambagh Palace Hotel, the former home of the erstwhile Maharaja and Maharani of Jaipur. The party was set to the 'East meets West' theme and featured performances by Indian classical dancers alongside P Diddy.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Simon de Trey-White

Also Read: Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

Two elephants named Laxmi and Mala were also seen arriving at the wedding venue, and a red carpet was rolled out for them. “Mala is a bit skittish and hates crowds but she managed to behave herself,” a source had told People back then. The Indian musical instruments that were played at the venue included - the sitar, the santoor, the tabla, and kettle drums. Traditional Rajasthani folk musicians could also be heard singing inside the Aman-i-Khas resort, along with sacred Vedic chanting.

“The young children looked very pretty, with the boys wearing small turbans too,” revealed Rafiq Khan, musician at the wedding. The couple had also enjoyed a Bollywood-themed Friday night dance party before the wedding, “As the guests entered, my troupe of drum players played our Nagara drums - Indian kettle drums to welcome them,” Khan had shared.

Also Read: Katy Perry Pays Ode to Beyonce After Attending Concert in LA: "Thanks for Being Born"

After the opulent 5-day celebration, the couple left for their honeymoon in the Maldives. However, 14 months later their fairytale marriage ended in December 2011 as Brand filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". Their divorce was finalized in 2012. In 2013, Perry shocked everyone when she emotionally revealed how Brand had allegedly ended their relationship via a text message.

More from Inquisitr

Katy Perry Once Got Ex-Husband Russell Brand a $200K Ticket to Space for His Birthday

Here’s How Much Katy Perry Will Earn as Judge in Season 22 of ‘American Idol'