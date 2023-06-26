When Kim Kardashian Gave 'Plastic Surgery Advice' To Cardi B at Kris Jenner's House

Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, the two cosmetic surgery queens, admit that plastic makes perfect.

Back in January, Kardashian's allegedly best-kept secret of having plastic surgery was inadvertently revealed by Cardi B during a podcast. The Skims founder has frequently refuted allegations of cosmetic surgery, but the "WAP" rapper said that the starlet offered her a list of plastic surgery doctors, per the New York Post.

Cardi B opened up on the inaugural episode of the Jason Lee Podcast in January about getting a butt lift and a nose job, saying the SKKN CEO offered her a list of the local surgeons she trusted the most. "OK, so how do you decide who you're going to go to and trust to touch your face and your body?" Lee questioned the "Up" rapper.

"'Cause I remember the time we were at Kris' [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn't call none of those people, you just did it at home?" Cardi B admitted, "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me." However, she didn't dive into any detail.

The renowned television family continues to deny having undergone extensive plastic surgery, despite before and after pictures to the contrary. Kardashian was on the cover of Allure just a year ago, and she only acknowledged getting a little botox in between her perfectly arched brows.

She nonetheless denied ever having fillers, extensions, or "anything"; however, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's inadvertent admission showed that that might be a lie. "I've never had eyelash extensions. I've never done anything,” Kardashian previously told Allure. "I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips."

The 41-year-old businesswoman, who has her own skincare line, acknowledged that she is a beauty addict who cares about her appearance "more than 90% of the people on this planet." Although her conceit is the foundation of her business, these passing mentions of her beauty routine sparked debate online. Fans flocked to copy the reality star's "slim thick" body as a result of her curves putting her on the map of popular culture.

When Cardi B underwent surgery to remove her butt implants in August 2022, she cautioned her fans during an Instagram live, per BuzzFeed. She claimed that she had removed 95% of her biopolymers. Cardi warned her fans, calling it a "crazy process" to remove them. "All I'm going to say is that if you're young — if you 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'Oh my god, I don't have enough fat to put in my a** and everything,' and you resort to a** shots, b**ch, don't f**king do it," she said.

