Patrick J. Adams’ Rare ‘Suits’ Memory Reveals Meghan Markle’s Distinctive On-Set Quirk

Patrick J. Adams shared a throwback memory about his Suits days and the dynamics with his former co-star, Meghan Markle.

The Canadian native was part of a legal drama created and written by Aaron Korsh. Adams joined Suits in 2011, starring as co-lead Mike Ross on USA Network opposite Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane. As the series progressed through several seasons, it won numerous awards, and a separate fan base formed for Patrick J. Adams and actress Gina Torres.

On January 30, 2018, Suits was renewed for an eighth season, but Torres, Adams, and Markle left the show. Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. The ceremony combined American and British customs and was widely cited, but varies by source.

Now, several years later, Patrick J. Adams joked that eye-rolling was a regular part of his dynamic with the Duchess of Sussex. The 44-year-old took a fun jab at his Instagram bio, which reads: “The other guy from that show that you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

The University of South Carolina alum said the description fits perfectly since Markle often made faces and rolled her eyes at him when they worked together.

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“I got a lot of eye rolls,” Adams said during the interview. “That was constant with Meghan, her rolling her eyes at me like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’”

According to Page Six, Adams also noted that he plans to update his Instagram bio soon, saying it will “go,” though he didn’t share what he would replace it with.

While host Amanda Hirsch avoided controversial or intrusive questions about the mother of two, they discussed Markle’s fabulous handwriting. Patrick J. Adams described her letters as “crazy” and an “astonishing work of art.”

Patrick J. Adams revealed he hasn’t received any products from Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched in April 2025. Joking, Adams said he likely doesn’t “have enough followers” to qualify for free items and didn’t even get “a jam or anything.”

The lifestyle brand also faced criticism after releasing a limited-edition $62 Valentine’s Day collaboration of artisanal chocolate bars and fruit spreads, which political commentator Megyn Kelly brutally criticized.

The popular media personality called the chocolates “crap” as she was shocked to find out that people actually pay so much money for what she described as “below-average chocolates.”

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According to DECOR, the brand was originally called American Riviera Orchard, but it felt like a manufacturing brand and did not resemble a lifestyle name. It was changed to As Ever, which fits Meghan Markle’s personality. They sold small-batch strawberry jam, followed by herbal teas, crepe baking mix, apricot spread, and other items.

For the unversed, the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Some media reports in 2024 suggested financial challenges, though details were not publicly confirmed.

The partnership between Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever by Meghan and Netflix ended in early March 2026. They also lost a deal with music streaming platform Spotify.

A year after the life-changing decision, famous media personality Oprah Winfrey hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which aired in 2021.

The show covered everything about the couple, from Meghan becoming part of the royal family to their highly publicized marriage and then embracing motherhood and facing mounting public pressure, mirroring Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, who was an icon during her time.

After a break from acting, Markle returned to her career last year with a role in the upcoming comedy film Close Personal Friends. The crew began filming on September 30, 2025, in London and Los Angeles.