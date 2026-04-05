Orlando Bloom Soft Launches A New Love Interest Amid Spotlight On Perry-Trudeau’s Whirlwind Love

As Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s not-so-silent romance grabs the spotlight, it seems Orlando Bloom is setting up a subtle revenge moment. The Lord of the Rings star shared a series of Instagram posts recently, where he may have soft-launched the possibility of a new romance in his life.

With Perry swiftly moving on with Trudeau, Bloom’s latest post showcases a range of moments from his life. From exploring nature in its wildest form to reflecting on thoughts in a novel, the actor appeared to be settling into his routine. However, one frame included a curious reveal of a woman’s hand admiring a flower. In fact, the caption further added fuel to the buzz, reading “love language lately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

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While Orlando Bloom left no hints about who the unknown woman might be, it is evident that she had accompanied him on the recent adventurous trip. Additionally, considering the number of solo photos that were taken of him, including a shirtless one during a hike, it suggests that the unseen fellow traveler was the one behind the camera.

However, curious minds have also noted that the timing of Orlando’s recent photo dump might be an attempt to rub salt in the wound following his ex Katy Perry’s swift move on. More interestingly, one could not help but notice that the diva also dropped a post on Instagram within hours of her ex-beau.

Similar to Bloom, Perry also shared candid frames from one of her recent trips. While Orlando chose to soft-launch a new romance, Perry did not shy away from giving a glimpse of Justin’s presence in the pictures as well. Other similarities between the two posts include snapshots of video calls, spending time with friends, and moments with kids.

Interestingly, both Orlando and Katy didn’t skip sharing a glimpse of their respective reading choices in their posts. The diva had a quote that read, “I think the purest form of love is just wanting someone to notice life with you.” On the other hand, Bloom, who picked the theme of love languages for his post, shared a line that read, “We each move forward secure on our own earth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The sheer parallels between the ex-couple’s choice of reading make it evident that they had been keeping an eye on each other’s social media activity. But since Katy’s post was the first to come, it is highly possible that Orlando was the one to copy and time it intentionally to draw attention.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dated for nine years and even got engaged. Their unusual first meeting took place over a dispute about burgers at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. They began dating, but within a year, they decided to take a break. However, their romance was far from over.

In 2017, they rekindled their relationship again, and the relationship became serious. After Bloom’s proposal to Perry in 2019, the couple moved in together after postponing their wedding plans. The duo welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom. The following years became a testament to their whirlwind romance while managing their duties as parents.

However, the couple formally split in June 2025. While the reason was never made clear, a report by People stated that it was the end for the two of them. By midyear, reports about Katy’s new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surfaced, suggesting that she had moved on.