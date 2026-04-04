Britney Spears’ Dance Video Spark Buzz After DUI Report — Her ‘Messy’ Ensemble Gets Fans Talking

Once hailed the “Princess of Pop,” Britney Spears stepped away from the spotlight during her 13-year conservatorship. Since returning to social media, the singer has shared frequent dance videos, offering glimpses of her personality and creative expression. While some online users have voiced concern about her well-being, Spears has largely continued posting content, often dancing to popular songs.

She appears to be leaning into her love for dance following reports of a DUI arrest earlier this month. The “Oops… I Did It Again” singer shared a series of clips on Instagram on Monday, showing herself performing to different tracks.

In one video, she dances to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” according to the Daily Mail.

A day earlier, Spears also shared that she had reunited with her two sons, Sean and Jayden. Their father, Kevin Federline, has primary custody, an arrangement previously agreed upon by Spears.

Britney Spears thanks fans for their support, and hangs with her son after her DUI arrest. Video: https://t.co/mzmReVKgCv pic.twitter.com/leGKk2bPU1 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

​Spears appeared energetic as she performed choreography in the clips. She wore a bright red crop top, a black midi skirt, and black boots. At times, the top shifted during her movements, briefly revealing a black inner garment.

The video appears to have been filmed inside a room in her home. The space looked cluttered, with a clothing rack visible in the background and flowers scattered on the floor. She appeared to slip on petals during parts of the clip, suggesting multiple takes before the final version was posted. She paired the outfit with a beige leather duster and fingerless gloves with colorful bands around her wrists. At one point, she tossed the jacket mid-dance, and it briefly hit the camera, nearly knocking it over.

In the caption, she suggested the video was recorded earlier and wrote:

“Feeling a character. PS… Don’t ever take method acting too seriously! I did this a month and a half ago!!!”

Britney Spears dancing on a boat while hanging out with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. pic.twitter.com/gSeNepNGSG — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) March 30, 2026

​Some viewers also pointed out editing choices in the clip, including a repeated twirl sequence that appears multiple times in succession. In another video posted the same day, Spears wore an off-the-shoulder white knit crop top paired with a sheer silver minidress. The outfit revealed a glimpse of bright pink undergarments.

She danced to Enya’s “Boadicea,” with movements that contrasted with the song’s slower tempo.