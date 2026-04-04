What Really Happened During Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Seven Years Marriage? Full Story

Among other things, the Kardashian-Jenner family has often been in the spotlight for their high-profile romantic relationships. While much attention has focused on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and her marriage to Lamar Odom often go unnoticed. The pair was married for seven years and had a rollercoaster relationship, to say the least.

Kardashian met the NBA star at a party in 2009, the same year the pair got engaged after Odom popped the question. Shortly after, the former couple got married in an extravagant wedding in Beverly Hills.

The beginning of their relationship was dreamlike as Khloé described it as “the coolest, coolest time in my life,” on the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. The NBA player also thanked the Kardashian family for helping him “kind of step into who I am a little bit more.”

Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom are still legally married—get the details: http://t.co/gBHG4Bpced pic.twitter.com/2e7jQ2EUAp — E! News (@enews) October 14, 2015

However, four years into the marriage, problems began. In 2013, Odom faced allegations of infidelity, but his then-wife came to his rescue. So, it was surprising for many when Khloé filed for divorce in December of the same year. From that point, things got more complicated. In 2015, Kardashian withdrew the divorce filing after her ex-husband was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

He spent three days in a coma after suffering an overdose. In 2016, however, the divorce proceedings resumed, and by December, it was finalized.

Recalling their first meeting, Khloé revealed in an episode of The Kardashians, “The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn’t give him my number, but then he found out that we had the same business manager.” She added, “And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn-on, it’s s**y … you want a little aggressiveness.”

On the Netflix documentary, the reality star said, “Falling in love the way we fell in love, as quickly as we did, is so not my personality. But he’s so charismatic. He’s fun and silly. And then he is also a very vulnerable person. He’s very honest about his life and what has transpired in his life.”

The pair was so in love that they even got matching tattoos. Khloé got herself inked with a cursive “LO” on her right hand, while Odom went for “KO” on both of his hands. In 2013, their marriage went downhill. Recalling that time, Kardashian said, “The dr*g buildup was getting worse and worse. And then there were many times Lamar would go for 12 hours or two days, and escape rehab, go on a dr*g bender, and no one could find him.”

Khloe Kardashian on the time she caught Lamar Odom relapsing in rehab… Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/piQGYcjzss — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 31, 2026

“I remember needing to go to hotel rooms to clean up after him, so the housekeeping didn’t sell a story. I was such an enabler without knowing I was an enabler. But I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up, hold it together and protect him,” she said.

However, Khloé stood by him even after the 2015 incident. “This is my husband. Through sickness and health, I have to be there for him. I have to show up for him. And I was gonna do everything I could to make sure that he had the best fighting chance. And I just trusted myself more than I trusted anyone in his circle,” she said on the Netflix documentary.

However, despite all her efforts, the marriage couldn’t be saved. Eight years after their seven-year marriage ended, the pair reunited during the premiere of The Kardashians season 6.

“I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it,” Khloé confessed.