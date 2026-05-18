Following her split from The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson is sparking romance rumors with Tom Cruise! Yes, you read it right. It all started when an unverified report claimed there was a “spark” between the beloved stars. While neither Pamela nor Tom has reacted to the speculations, it has been revealed that the Baywatch actress is ready to mingle.

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to Pamela Anderson said, “Pamela is making room for love in her life.” It further noted that the veteran actress, after a few busy years carving her niche in the entertainment industry, is ready to shift her priorities.

Nevertheless, the source also clarified that the Sonsie skincare founder “wants to make room for someone special,” adding that she didn’t have a “spare” moment at the time. While there may be romantic speculation, the outlet’s report suggests that the source’s remarks imply that Anderson is still single.

Apparently Tom Cruise and Pamela Anderson are a thing! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aLbLqKY6DA — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 17, 2026

It was only a few days back that another report by The National Enquirer insisted that the 58-year-old caught the Mission Impossible star’s attention with her performance in her comeback 2024 film, The Last Showgirl, which even earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The insider noted that the film made people, including Tom, see Anderson in a very different light.

The 63-year-old reportedly called the veteran actress to congratulate her on her “big comeback” at the time. The tipster added, “They’ve been in touch ever since.” He also claimed that there was “definitely a spark” between them and that “people have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom.”

Amid ongoing speculation, a video circulated online showing Anderson exiting the luxe New York City hotel, Surrey, just moments before Cruise did the same. The sighting, which took place shortly after the Met Gala, also saw shutterbugs and fans gathered outside the hotel.

Soon after the rumors went rife, the internet was full of mixed reactions about their relationship rumors. A user said, “If true, that’s awesome. She’s completely independent and might be a good fit for him, actually.”

If true, that’s awesome. She’s completely independent and might be a good fit for him actually. — David Rahnis (@DRahnis) May 17, 2026

A second user commented, “Really? I thought she would have better taste than that.” While a third user said, “Honestly, I can actually see that. Think they would be a good fit.” Another mean user said, “I thought Cruise likes them young. Is he looking for a mother type?”

Really? I thought she would have better taste than that. — Mark (@ColosioMark) May 17, 2026

Pamela, who had been in a relationship with Liam Neeson, confirmed their breakup in a December 2025 interview with People. The romance between them blossomed on the sets of The Naked Gun, but they called it quits by the end of the shoot. “If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while,” said the actress, further adding that after the filming, the two spent a quiet week together at his home in upstate New York, while assistants and family members were also present during the stay.

Despite their breakup, Anderson insisted that she “adores” Liam and that they’re “better friends.” Cruise, on the other hand, was reportedly in a relationship with Ana De Armas, which ended in late 2025.