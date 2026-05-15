Khloe Kardashian Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Nancy Guthrie Case

Khloé Kardashian recently discussed the mysterious disappearance case of Today’s show host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie. The octogenarian has been missing for 100 days after being reportedly kidnapped from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona. The reality show star questioned the lack of progress while sharing her own conspiracy theories related to the case. She went on to speculate that the authorities may also not be sharing all the information publicly.

While speaking with Ashley Flowers of Crime Junkie on her podcast, Khloé Kardashian admitted that she is deeply curious about mystery cases. She admitted finding details surrounding the disappearance difficult to understand. She explained her point by citing the chilling case of Nancy Guthrie.

'NOT TELLING US' Khloe Kardashian fuels Nancy Guthrie conspiracy theories and claims cops are 'not telling us the truth about abduction pic.twitter.com/GK37F9Bf5f — Simo Saadi (@Simo7809957085) May 14, 2026

She said, “Nancy Guthrie. I mean, is that not heartbreaking? I don’t know. I’m just like, this is 2026. I don’t know if I know enough about this case, but like all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I’m like, ‘off.'” She also expressed her skepticism about ransom notes, which were first sent to various media outlets, calling them very strange and overwhelming.

“And I just can’t understand that in 2026, there’s not like you said, that’s what I don’t believe, that there’s not one piece of information they’re not telling us,” she further added.

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In response, Flowers explained that, in some cases, law enforcement doesn’t publicize all the information. She stated that it becomes difficult for families already going through extreme emotional turmoil to deal with the situation. She also acknowledged that the families are compelled to continue with their normal daily life, like paying bills and going back to work, while they are also seeking answers and battling misery.

Flowers said it can feel unfair and strange, because life continues normally for everyone, while the victim’s family feels stuck in the moment of tragedy.

According to CNN, the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday.On Jan. 31, when she arrived for a family dinner at her daughter Annie Guthrie’s home around 5:32 p.m. and last seen at 9:30 to 9:48 p.m. Hours later, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off. The report suggests that her home doorbell camera got disconnected at around 1:47 a.m.

Nancy Guthrie Some have reported that Annie & Tomasso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tomasso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher but perhaps he has taken leave or perhaps the school is concerned… pic.twitter.com/bPeKErvSZP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 14, 2026

Roughly 25 minutes later, the surveillance system software recorded movement. At 2:28 a.m., information from Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker app showed the device had been disconnected from her phone. Nearly nine hours later, on Feb. 1 at 11:56 a.m., the family realized she had gone missing when she failed to join virtual church services at her friend’s place.

It was just recently that human remains were found near an Arizona property, which left many fearing that the bones could belong to the octogenarian.