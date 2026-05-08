YouTuber Finds Human Bone Near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona Home During Livestream

In a new update to Nancy Guthrie’s case, a YouTuber found human remains near her home in Arizona. Guthrie was reported to be abducted on Feb. 1 and remains missing even after more than three months.

The case of an 84-year-old’s abduction has also gained the attention of several crime sleuths and enthusiasts. Some theories suggest that Guthrie’s daughter Annie and her husband may be involved in the kidnapping. Still, several people are trying to find more clues.

A true crime live streamer found the human remains on May 7. A.J. DoubleU News found the remains while live-streaming on YouTube. The human bone was found in dirt seven miles east of Nancy Guthrie’s home. The Tucson Police Department was informed about the discovery, and they responded at 10 a.m.

A.J.DoubleU on youtube just found a bone while searching for Nancy Guthrie. Tucson Police are on scene and investigating.

Is this human? pic.twitter.com/A0ibNy3Rmk — Dad's Gone Live (@DadsGoneLive) May 7, 2026

They confirmed that a human bone was discovered near North Craycroft Road and East River Road. There’s a police department official’s audio in the livestream explaining that the area was a historical burial ground. The bone is identified as at least 50 years old. As a result, it’s not connected to Guthrie’s kidnapping case.

The Tucson Police Department told the Mirror US, “The bone found near Craycroft and River was determined to be human. This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. The University of Arizona’s Anthropology department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted. This is not a criminal investigation.”

This update comes right after Savannah Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter, made an abrupt exit from the Today show. Meanwhile, co-star Craig Melvin explained she had an appointment and was done for the day with work. A source also added that the appointment was unrelated to her mom.

Savannah took a break from work when her mother went missing to focus on her family and the ongoing investigation. She came back to work on April 6, wearing yellow in hopes of her mom’s return. The show’s special was dedicated to her and her mom. Yellow flowers were placed on set, and her co-stars wore yellow ties and ribbons.

There have been several updates in the case, but none have led to Nancy or her kidnapper. NewsNation released an episode featuring the top three criminal profilers who worked to establish the kidnapper’s profiles.

Human bones found near Nancy Guthrie’s home — but police make a quick ruling The bone was discovered by a livestreamer searching the area for the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, with the area quickly being cordoned off by police. https://t.co/hNun95xx99 pic.twitter.com/aUfxvhgtZW — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 7, 2026

They narrowed down the age of the kidnapper to be 27 to 28 years old. An expert profiler, Dr. Casey Jordan, added, “27 to 28 years old, definitely lives locally, probably not there anymore. I think he was either eliminated by a puppet master or he fled. And I’m not saying he’s Mexican, but it’s the closest border, and that’s where he would go.”

Dr. Ann Burgess commented that the abductor has probably quit his job and broken up with his partner. She added that he is likely doing odd jobs to get by. Netizens were intrigued by the discovery of the bone.

One X user commented, “Someone is MISSING this PERSON that those BONES came from. Whether Nancy or NOT, I hope they run DNA to find out WHO was left in the wash!” Another one posted, “Besides poor Nancy, of course, that’s really cool.” Many called out the current investigation process and hope the department does better.