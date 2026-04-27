“He Was the Last to See Nancy Guthrie”: Ex-FBI Agent Explains Why Two Relatives Became Suspects in Public Eye

Nancy Guthrie was reported to be missing on Feb. 1, and the investigation has been going on for over two months. The 84-year-old mother of Today’s host, Savannah Guthrie, remains missing.

Investigators found several clues, such as DNA evidence, video surveillance footage and blood splatter in the house. A masked man who tampered with the ring camera was a primary suspect. Along with him, Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were also seen with suspicion.

There have been several speculations around the case as the investigation continues. A former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, explained why Annie and Cioni were treated as suspects despite there being no solid reason.

Nancy Guthrie – The following is unverified but sure fits. Take it or leave it. Don’t kill the messenger. FBI Makes Second Arrest in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Tunnel Discovery and DNA Evidence Point to Coordinated Plot. Federal agents executed a high-profile SWAT operation on… — Criminal Network (@CriminalNetworX) April 24, 2026

Coffindaffer said, “Tommaso looks the part. I swear to goodness, I think that is a big reason why people just want to blame Tommaso. “Some people might think he looks really handsome, like his wife, Annie. And some people might think he looks ominous. He has an ominous look about him. People want to say that he is involved because, and literally this is all they have, because he was the last to see Nancy.”

She further added, “Well, let’s be clear. He was not the last to see Nancy…No, porch guy, minimally, and others were the last to see Nancy alive.” Coffindaffer also mentioned that Cioni had no motive. She said, “Why would Tommaso Cioni, who was her caretaker, who saw her often, all of the time-they had these Sunday dinners together-why? There’s just nothing for them to gain.”

Coffindaffer cleared Annie’s name, explaining she does not have money problems and she works hard. So people are saying, “she’s a killer, she abducted her mom or had her abducted,” does not add up.

Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente speaks with Elizabeth Vargas, @NewsNation. Jim gives his expert analysis on Nancy Guthrie case, & the blood splatter found at the front porch area 🥺🩸 “Her face was within a foot, probably several inches above the ground. This is probably where… pic.twitter.com/ZwO6KY1XzA — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) April 26, 2026

Law enforcement, including Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, refuted these rumors, and said the department has no suspicion of foul play by the family. Before Nancy was abducted, Cioni had dropped her off at home after she had dinner with the couple. They lived close to Nancy and were just taking care of her.

Earlier, a retired FBI profiler dissected the crime scene at Nancy Guthrie’s house. Jim Clemente explained in detail about the hollow bloodstains. He pointed out that the low and medium velocity blood drops show that Guthrie was close to the ground and coughing up blood.

Because the abductor appeared to have less control over her, it suggested he was alone and unprepared for a struggle. Clemente concluded the abductor did not have a partner helping him with the kidnapping.