Nancy Guthrie Case: Retired FBI Profiler Analyzes ‘Hollow’ Blood Spots

Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Arizona early on Feb. 1. There has been evidence of a masked man on the porch, bloodstains, signs of struggle, and Google images.

Despite the trail of DNA evidence, there is no indication of Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts or whether she is alive. A retired FBI profiler, Jim Clemente, dissected the blood evidence from Guthie’s front porch. He analyzed the video evidence and shared his observations with NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

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Clemente said, “This tells me a number of things, and it’s very specific. One is that, at this point, Nancy’s face was very close to the ground, within a foot of the ground. This could be because she was either on her knees, hunched over, or actually lying on the ground.”

He pointed out that the blood forms hollow rings, implying she coughed it up in different directions. He explained, “Medium velocity (blood spatter) can be created when somebody actually aspirates blood and then coughs it up,” he said. “You can see three circular blood spots, but they are hollow. You see mainly the rings.

He added that she was picked with her face up. He claimed she was picked up and carried away to prevent more blood from splattering.

Clemente believed the kidnapping was carried out by one person after observing the crime scene. He explained, “If there were two people, you would think one of them would have control of her, complete control of her inside the house and bring her outside and would not have lost that control. But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up.”

By looking at the blood drop pattern, he also concluded her face was very close to the ground at one point, or may have been lying on the ground. He further added that some droplets are medium velocity and others are low velocity.

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Medium-velocity blood spatter can be created when someone coughs up blood. He said the evidence suggests a single offender and indicates intent. He said, “Here it appears that that goal had to do with getting Nancy out of her home in the middle of the night. I do believe his motivation was strong enough that he carried this out even despite the fact that at some point she did not actually cooperate.”

Clemente also noted that the kidnapper may not have been prepared to deal with law enforcement. He said the accused wasn’t “criminally sophisticated.” So far, the FBI has not solved the case, and the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for anyone who has information that could help solve the case.