Nancy Guthrie Update — FBI Testing DNA Is A “Very Good Sign”

The Nancy Guthrie case is again in the spotlight now that the FBI is now analyzing a key DNA sample in the case of the missing Arizona woman. Investigators are hoping this new development could bring new answers months after her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie’s mom was abducted from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1, with her disappearance soon making headlines worldwide. Since then, the case has seen limited public breakthroughs, despite ongoing efforts from local and federal authorities. Now, officials say that a hair sample collected from her home shortly after she went missing has been transferred to the FBI for advanced testing. One former FBI agent, Steve Moore, appeared on an episode of Brian Entin Investigates and stated that “it could be a very good sign.”

Law enforcement sources say that the sample was initially sent to a private lab in Florida by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. And after weeks of processing, the material was recently forwarded to the FBI, which is using more advanced technology to analyze it. Authorities believe the testing could help to identify individuals connected to the scene at the time Guthrie went missing.

SERIAL TIES: Gilgo Beach lab credited with Rex Heuermann guilty plea now believed under FBI consideration for Nancy Guthrie DNA analysis, 11 weeks after her disappearance. https://t.co/ZDOjC0hN7Q — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) April 21, 2026

An FBI official confirmed the timeline of how they received the hair sample, noting that the agency had asked for the material months ago and only recently received it for analysis. But even though the FBI can now analyze it for DNA, investigators have cautioned that the process could take time. This is particularly because earlier findings showed that the DNA sample may contain material from multiple individuals. This would mean that the analysis could require complex separation before they are able to make any findings.

For an indication of how long it could take to get some answers, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously said it could take up to six months to fully isolate and interpret the DNA evidence. There are as many as five labs across the United States who are reportedly assisting in the broader investigation, but officials have not yet revealed specific details about their roles.

Even though the developments in this case has been so slow, experts say the FBI’s involvement with the DNA sample could prove to be a turning point. Moore believes that the transfer of evidence could be significant, stating, It could be a good sign,” adding, “I mean, it could be a very good sign. … I would have just bundled up the entire bed sheet thing and tied it at the top so everything that was in the bed would go to the lab.”

The FBI is using new enhanced technology to analyze DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home, according to Fox News Digital. The collected DNA also reportedly includes hair samples. https://t.co/HKsdvOUh0r — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) April 17, 2026

Moore pointed out that even small traces like hair can yield critical evidence. He suggested that, given Guthrie’s age, it is likely she was physically assisted during the abduction, increasing the chances that biological evidence was left behind.

The former FBI agent stated, “I suspect [Nancy] was helped out of bed, simply because of her age. And, if you do that and you lean over the bed… I mean, why do people wear hair nets in restaurants? Because we know hair falls in food. Hair would have fallen in that bed.” “You cannot walk across the room without leaving some type of evidence,” Moore said.

Another former FBI agent, Greg Rogers, was also optimistic. He described the FBI laboratory as “the best in the country” and thought that once the analysis is complete, they would have the results very quickly.

The forensic evidence comes as Guthrie’s family continues to search for answers. Savannah, who has recently returned to work, has spoken publicly about the emotional toll of the case, expressing guilt and uncertainty about what happened. “We still don’t know … Honestly, we don’t know anything,” she said in a recent interview, adding that her family “cannot be at peace” without answers. There is a reward of $1.2 million for information about the case.