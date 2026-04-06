Why Is No One Claiming The $1.2M Reward in Nancy Guthrie Case? Experts Have Some Theories

It has been more than two months since Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, around Feb. 1, 2026, and the case remains unsolved. The disappearance has drawn national attention due to her daughter Savannah Guthrie’s national prominence, but investigators have yet to announce any major breakthroughs.

True crime podcaster Josh Diaz appeared on a recent episode of “The Interview Room” to discuss the case. Speaking alongside a panel of experts, Diaz explained why he believes no one has come forward despite a $1.2 million reward, as reported by Parade.

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“I think more than one person is involved in this,” Diaz said. “The reason nobody has come forward is that they would be incriminating themselves. Two or three suspects can’t do that without admitting everything they’ve done and everything they know.”

He added that turning on a co-conspirator would not be easy, suggesting those involved may be sticking together.

Meanwhile, retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O’Connell offered a different view during the podcast, saying she does not believe more than two suspects are involved. She added that she believes “someone would have gone for the money.”

Twenty-five days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, the family offered up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery. Savannah Guthrie said at the time, “We need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

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Despite the reward, no one has come forward with information leading to the recovery of the 84-year-old or those responsible for her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about her mother’s disappearance on multiple occasions, including in family videos, social media posts, and an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb. She also addressed the situation upon her return to the “Today” show on April 6.

She said she first learned about her mother’s disappearance through her sister Annie.

“My sister called me, and I said, ‘Is everything OK?’ and she said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘Mom’s missing,’ and I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.’ … I was in a panic,” Savannah recalled.

Savannah has also pushed back against speculation involving family members, saying her sister and brother-in-law took the best possible care of Nancy, while her brother was especially protective of her.

Authorities are treating the case as a targeted abduction, noting that Nancy is a vulnerable adult who requires medication and mobility assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no major public developments reported.