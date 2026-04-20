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Savannah Guthrie Return to the NBC Today Broadcasts Quickly Ignites Viewer Reactions

Published on: April 20, 2026 at 7:45 AM ET

Her dress symbolizes hope for her mother’s safe return.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie Returned to NBC After Two Months of Her Mother’s Kidnapping
Savannah Guthrie delivered a strong message with the color of her dress as she returned to NBC’s Today show after two months. (Image Credit: YouTube / Today)

Savannah Guthrie returned on air to host NBC’s Today amid an ongoing investigation into the reported kidnapping of her mother. Nancy Guthrie was reported to be missing on Feb. 1 and hasn’t been found, according to authorities. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings remain hopeful for her safe return.

Guthrie’s outfit during her return segment carried symbolic meaning, and her co-hosts showed support through coordinated attire. She wore a yellow lace dress, a color often associated with hope. Her co-hosts wore yellow ties, ribbons, and flowers to show support. Yellow flowers were also displayed in the background.


Her wardrobe has ranged from muted color dresses to casual jeans, depending on the type of segment. For an outdoor segment, she layered her yellow lace dress with a long white coat and white gloves.

 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow)


Despite having no update about her 84-year-old mother, Guthrie appeared on air and greeted viewers. Authorities have said Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona. According to the recent update, the FBI found DNA evidence from Nancy’s home, which is currently being investigated further.

Guthrie and her siblings also posted several videos and updates related to the case, thanking the authorities and wishing for their mother’s safe return. During a segment of NBC’s “Today,” Guthrie thanked viewers for their support and letters. She expressed appreciation for the kindness and prayers offered to her family.

 

While there are several theories related to her mother’s well-being and ongoing investigation, social media users praised Guthrie’s strength. One YouTube user wrote, “I don’t watch morning shows, but she’s still going through this process, and I have the deepest admiration for her strength. Praying for her and her family.”

Another one wrote, “The faces in the crowd say everything we’re all feeling for her. I love how supported she is by her coworkers and fans.” One Instagram user posted, “I can’t imagine returning to work, and in such a public forum. She handles it with so much courage.”

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