Pam Bondi Branded a ‘Liar’ as Epstein Emails Trigger Fury From Both MAGA and Democrats

The Epstein files scandal continues to follow Pam Bondi as she is under renewed scrutiny from both parties over what critics call a “shocking” Epstein-related cover-up. Fresh emails released by the House Oversight Committee have raised new questions about her role in handling the files.

Democrats, led by Senate Judiciary Committee members, slammed Bondi as they highlighted screenshots of Epstein’s emails. They argued that Bondi and other MAGA-aligned figures aimed to shield Donald Trump.

A post from the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats on X stated, “Every new revelation of the Epstein cover-up is more shocking. Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Mike Johnson, and MAGA enablers are out to protect one person—Donald Trump.” The post had screenshots of the Epstein emails.

The emails show Epstein saying Trump “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, and that Trump “knew about the girls.” In another exchange released on Wednesday, Epstein, while talking about Trump, told Ghislaine Maxwell, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked.”

Conservative lawyer, George Conway, posted on X: “Hi Pam Bondi, did you have this one on your desk by any chance?” and attached the “dog that hasn’t barked” email.

A popular X account, Call to Activism, accused Bondi of not releasing the files. The post read: “Why didn’t the DOJ release these files? This proves Pam Bondi is a LIAR.”

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Warren Davidson told CNN that Bondi should appear before the House Judiciary Committee to explain. Bondi had pledged to publish the Epstein documents since taking office, saying in February that the Epstein client list was “sitting on” her desk.

Later, the DOJ released a batch of Epstein files that produced almost no new information. The transparency that was promised quickly evaporated. In July, officials said there was no Epstein “client list” and that releasing the full files would not be “appropriate or warranted.”

The announcement led to a severe MAGA meltdown and backlash from Democrats as well. MAGA figures called for Bondi’s resignation, while allies warned against politicizing the matter. Laura Loomer, a Trump advocate, demanded that Bondi step down, and Steve Bannon criticized the decision not to release the full files, saying the Justice Department and the FBI are “irredeemably compromised and corrupted.”

Following the memo, reports surfaced that Bondi briefed Trump on his name appearing in the Epstein files. Bondi later faced Democratic cross-examination during an October Senate hearing, where she declined to answer direct questions about the DOJ and the Epstein materials, instead deflecting accusations back at the senators.

Wednesday’s email release brought back the questions about whether Bondi helped conceal critical information regarding Trump’s ties to Epstein. Wajahit Ali, a vocal MAGA critic, wrote: “If Trump has nothing to hide, he would tell Pam Bondi to release the Epstein Files like they all promised.”

Despite the controversy, the president has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.

Following the release, Bondi joined a meeting with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who backs a discharge petition to compel a full vote on releasing the Epstein documents. CNN reported that the meeting signaled Bondi’s possible push to shore up support against the disclosure effort.

With renewed scrutiny on the Epstein files, it would be interesting to see how Bondi and Trump further deal with this scandal. The MAGA base remains angry over the unfulfilled promise to release the documents, and the president may soon have to offer a strong explanation to prevent the files from being made public.