Top Democrat Slams Pam Bondi Over ‘Mysterious’ End to Epstein Co-Conspirator Probe

Pam Bondi is under fire. Rep. Jamie Raskin wants to know why the Justice Department quietly ended its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators earlier this year. Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said survivors of Epstein’s abuse had been working closely with prosecutors before the probe was abruptly shut down.

“I write to demand an explanation for why DOJ has abandoned the women and girls abused by Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell, and their co-conspirators, fired or cut off career prosecutors from the case, and ceased its investigation into one of the largest s– t——— rings in history,” Raskin wrote in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Pam Bondi is AG. Her job is working for the American people, not serving as Trump’s personal attorney & protector. She said in February the Epstein files were on her desk ready for review & would be released shortly. 9 months later, we have nothing. 😡 #ReleaseAllTheEpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/KZXWFHd6NY — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) November 4, 2025

According to CBS News, nearly 50 survivors had given prosecutors and the FBI “precise and detailed” information about how Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and others ran “a sophisticated and clandestine s– t———- conspiracy that trafficked them to at least 20 men.”

Raskin mentioned that those survivors “shared with DOJ and FBI the specific identities of many of these co-conspirators, how this operation was structured and financed, and which individuals facilitated these crimes.” He also mentioned that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York had been in-charge of the case but it was till January 2025. Subsequently, the files were moved to DOJ headquarters. According to Raskin, the action was “a sudden and dramatic shift in the posture of the investigation.”

After that transfer, he said, the probe “inexplicably ceased.” Raskin cited information from attorneys representing Epstein’s survivors. In July, the DOJ released an internal review saying it found no “client list” or evidence “that could predicate any investigation against uncharged third parties.”

That report sparked outrage from President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters. Trump has often promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein’s 2019 death. He has faced massive scrutiny over his own ties to the financier.

1

Raskin sent a formal letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking why the DOJ ended the probe after survivors, prosecutors, and FBI agents spent years building it, only to have it suddenly transferred to DOJ headquarters and halted. Photo of Raskin pic.twitter.com/3wWxBvNBEy — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) November 4, 2025

“The Trump Administration has inexplicably killed this investigation,” Raskin wrote. He also asked the DOJ to provide details on what steps were taken to review the case, any internal reports produced, and staffing records tied to the probe. The Justice Department has not commented on the letter.