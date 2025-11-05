Trump’s MAGA Army Turns on Itself After GOP’s Election Meltdown

The political heat in the GOP’s pro-Trump circles turned into a full-blown blame game on Wednesday, after a string of huge losses across Virginia, New Jersey, California and New York City. The big takeaway? The fervent base of Donald Trump seems to have turned on itself.

Have you ever seen a movement that thrives on unity unravel because of infighting? That’s exactly what happened. From the moment the results rolled in, Trump-aligned pundits and activists began pointing fingers at the party’s strategy, its candidates and even at Trump himself.

Take Mike Cernovich, for instance. On X, he didn’t just lament the outcome, he issued a brutal critique. “Trump spent all year on the Middle East, his big donors loved this, the voters did not,” he wrote. “Virginia is going to be under a Democrat super-majority now. Keep listening to Mark Levin, Mr President, and you’ll be back to impeachment trials in 2026.”

Then there was Jack Posobiec, who took aim at the culture of conservative online drama. “Thank goodness so many conservative pundits spent the last few weeks focused on e-drama and cancelation efforts instead of working to Get Out The Vote. That was very helpful to the movement!” he wrote with sarcasm.

And just when you thought the finger-pointing couldn’t get any deeper, Laura Loomer pounced, focusing on candidate selection and ideological purity. “Why did the GOP run two Never Trumpers for Governor in New Jersey and Virginia? Why did the GOP refuse to speak the truth about Islam when multiple Islamo-commies are on the ballot?” she asked. “How come we haven’t seen any real efforts to secure our elections?”

If it seems like a messy pile-up of accusations, that’s because it is. The story, though, goes beyond who lost what and more into how the conservative movement is processing defeat. Some in the Trump orbit say this collapse reveals a long-standing truth: no Trump on the ticket, no magic in the voting booth. The MAGA account End Wokeness posted a line from April stating, “The harsh reality is that without Trump on the ballot, the GOP is toast. Our coalition doesn’t show up to vote.” Teamed with election night results, they claimed vindication.

Trump himself weighed in, posting on Truth Social: “‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters.”

But this isn’t just about Trump’s absence. Vivek Ramaswamy, who spent last year chasing the GOP nomination, said the party got “our a-sses handed to us.” His message? The right needs to focus on basic bread-and-butter issues like affordability and stop getting sidetracked by identity politics.

So the spectacle of blame is loud and public, yes, but it also hints at something deeper: a coalition unsure of how to translate passion into votes. The results in places like Virginia and New Jersey aren’t trivial. They’re early warning signals that enthusiasm alone isn’t enough.

Behind the social media shouting matches and snarky posts lies a real worry for Republicans: the turnout numbers, the canvassing, the housekeeping of local campaigns, might simply be broken. The big rally crowds and hashtags matter, but not more than boots on the ground, especially when the ballot box is the only arena that counts.