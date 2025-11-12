Epstein’s Private Emails Reveal Why He Broke Ties With Bill Clinton—and Suggest Trump ‘Knew About the Girls’

Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein reveal new information about his relationship with former President Bill Clinton. Citizens felt betrayed when the FBI and DOJ announced that they would not release any further documents related to the Epstein case and added that the infamous “client list” did not exist. Amid the Trump administration’s alleged efforts to bury the case, the opposition took strong steps to pressure the Justice Department, calling for transparency and the release of the complete Epstein files.

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a batch of private emails from Jeffrey Epstein. When most people were distancing themselves from Epstein as his crimes made headlines, the disgraced financier himself ended his friendship with Bill Clinton.

If Bill Clinton is in Epstein’s files, or anyone else, it doesn’t matter to me.

This has nothing to do with any party.

One of the private correspondences reveals that Epstein believed Clinton was a liar. In an email dated Jan. 23, 2016, Epstein wrote, “He [Clinton] swore, with wholehearted conviction to me that he had done something.” He added, “He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before.”

Sources have told RadarOnline that Epstein and Clinton shared a close relationship. The 79-year-old former President reportedly flew on Epstein’s private jet at least 26 times. Photos from 1993 show Bill Clinton hosting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House. Clinton’s frequent meetings with Epstein raise disturbing questions about the depth of their friendship and Clinton’s involvement, although he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

🚨🇺🇸AG PAM BONDI: CLINTON FLEW MULTIPLE TIMES ON EPSTEIN’S JET “We know he was on the plane—not only on the plane a couple of times, multiple times; he traveled internationally with Jeffrey Epstein. He was on the plane called the Lolita Express because it supposedly had a bed… pic.twitter.com/Fy9Gh1s8s3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2025

But that’s not it. Experts have pointed out chilling concerns stemming from the former president’s friendship with the late offender. Epstein biographer Dylan Howard suggested that Epstein’s friendship with influential figures like Bill Clinton wasn’t just social or philanthropic. He said, “It’s hard to believe Epstein wasn’t extracting important, if not sensitive, information about the United States.”

In 2002, when Clinton used to fly on Epstein’s private jet frequently, his wife, Hillary Clinton, was a sitting U.S. senator. Dylan pointed out, “This is a president who has the ability to receive top-secret intelligence reports … and he is in the regular presence of someone who has now been unmasked as an individual who relished integrating himself into the establishment.”

“Epstein was calculated — he got close to powerful people not just to flaunt influence, but to harvest intelligence,” he further added, according to Radar Online.

This is Epstein victim Chauntae Davis giving a shoulder massage to President Bill Clinton in an airport in 2002 – they were traveling to Africa. From 2002-2003 Clinton flew to Epstein Island 26x, some without Secret Service protection. pic.twitter.com/97xUZKpc2N — Matt Clary (@burnthorium) November 12, 2025

The newly released emails also reveal that Donald Trump “knew about the girls” whom Epstein and his associate Maxwell had allegedly sexually abused.

Trump has always claimed that he kicked Epstein out of his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, after learning that he and Maxwell recruited young girls and young women from his spa.

One email sent from Epstein to author Michael Wolff on Jan 31, 2019, suggests otherwise. It reads: “(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever. “(Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Maxwell) to stop.”

Several months later, in August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his trafficking trial. His death was ruled a suicide.