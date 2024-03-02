Netizens Slam Joe Biden After Publisher Mentioned White House's Rage Over His Age Being Reported

President Joe Biden’s age has often been a hot controversy ever since he announced re-running for presidential power. Several polls have entailed citizens' concerns over Biden’s age over the last few months as he’s already 81. Some don’t appear to have an issue with it while others are at a crossroads.

However, recently, a New York Times publisher on Monday claimed they were “very upset” at how the media portrayed Biden resulting in low support per Meaww. This resulted in backlash for Biden’s administration.

In an interview with the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, AG Sulzberger said, “He [Biden] is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office.” The reporter defended the aforementioned claims saying, “We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.”

Furthermore, he asserted that he wouldn’t back down on reporting the truth. He firmly assures that his newspaper “will continue to report fully and fairly.” This insinuates that there wouldn’t be any sort of bias towards Biden or any other candidate entertained.

With that matter put to rest, a whole other debacle opened up on X, formerly Twitter, with many unhappy about the White House’s response over Biden’s age being reported. Several flooded the platform with jabs at the President. One person quipped, “He’s senile who cares [about] his age.” Another person took a swipe at Biden’s mental capacity remarking, “Anyone who’s too mentally incapacitated to stand trial should not be in the White House.”

In response, a user replied to the thread with a curt suggestion saying, “Yes, I’m sure “The White House” does. Not Biden - he doesn’t know what year it is.” The person continued to say, “But, the people actually in charge, I’m sure are very upset that their power is hinging on the re-election of a cadaver.”

A third person mentioned the kind of news the White House would expect: “The White House wants only propaganda from the news.” A fourth one sarcastically added, “I guess the Times has to apologize to The White House for exercising their 1st A rights of free speech.” A final surprised user asked, “Who gets upset?!” Likewise, many appeared disgruntled over the way Biden’s administration had a handle on the matter.

Despite the White House being ‘unhappy’ with how the media is talking about Biden’s age, as mentioned earlier, Sulzberger will continue to abide by reporting news in a way he knows best.

In the interview, he said, “We are not saying that this is the same as former President Donald Trump’s five court cases or that they are even.” He notes that these are two separate issues but, “They are both true, and the public needs to know both those things.” President Biden has yet to comment on the ordeal.