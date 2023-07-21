Kylie Jenner Reveals That Khloe & Kourtney’s Mean Jabs About Her Body ‘Worsened Her Insecurities'

Kylie Jenner has asserted that her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's unkind teasing played a significant role in causing one of her major insecurities. Until this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner has been vocal about her struggles in accepting her naturally thin lips, but she seldom delved into her past negative emotions regarding her ears. However, in the penultimate episode of Season 3, she opened up about her insecurities and how the teasing about her ears had a significant impact on her. This aspect of her life was rarely discussed before.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Throws Subtle Shade on Sister Kourtney With a Cryptic Message on Forgiveness

Viewers witnessed 25-year-old Kylie Jenner spending time with her older sisters, Khloe (38) and Kourtney (44), during the show. As they engaged in conversation, Kylie was applying makeup to the founder of Lemme while they discussed their insecurities. Khloe shared that her body insecurities were influenced by "the media," and she also mentioned her mother Kris Jenner's comments about her nose. During the conversation, the makeup mogul, Kylie, chimed in and asked: “Isn’t it interesting how you don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears?” The response from the Good American co-owner was as follows: "I talked about your ears because I loved them.” To which Kylie replied: “But I didn’t receive it like that.”

She disclosed that her siblings used to pull on her ears and even compared her to Dopey, one of the Seven Dwarves, which deeply affected her. The celebrity then elaborated on the extent of her insecurity, sharing that for approximately five years, she refrained from wearing updos. However, after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, who inherited her ears, she had a revelation. Seeing how much she adored her daughter's appearance made her realize the beauty of her ears. This newfound perspective led her to embrace updo hairstyles confidently on every red carpet since then.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ari Perilstein

Kourtney said in a confession, "We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection. I think my mom always like you know had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done and I think I'm just really conscious with my kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on like perfectionism." Khloe then added in the room, "Like I don't want our kids to have those insecurities but I do my best at home." Kourtney, "I think the messaging is like you're good enough just the way you are, you know, and like owning who you are."

Also Read: Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Dislikes' The Kardashians And Has "Personal Reasons" For It

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Kylie then added in a confessional, "Social media has been interesting for me. My friend hit me today, he's going through something, and they're like, How do you stay so strong?' And I think I've just heard every negative possible thing and rumor anyone could say about me. The more it happens, I think you just become stronger and more numb to it. And yeah, I mean, it can be a dark, dark place sometimes and you also have to realize, no matter what drama I'm going through on social media, I have such a beautiful personal life. Like, I have the best kids. I have amazing friends and family who know who I am, so you have all these people that are so close to you who understand exactly what you're going through. I think that that's a beautiful thing."

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashians Says She'll Dump Her Sisters, As She's 'Married' Now: "Bye Everyone"

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8641297/kylie-jenner-admits-khloe-kourtney-kardashian-jabs-insecurity/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12313981/Kylie-Jenner-sisters-childhood-taunts-left-f-cked-insecure-face.html

https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a44602043/kylie-jenner-kardashian-sisters-ears-insecurities/

More from Inquisitr

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Top Snack' She Indulges in While Awaiting Baby Kardashian-Barker

Travis Barker Reveals the Significance Behind 'Sci-Fi' Name He Wants For His & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kid