Luke Bryan Defended Katy Perry After Criticism From 'American Idol': 'Katy Gets Picked On'

Country star Luke Bryan came to the defense of his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry. In an interview with Fox News at the Country Music Association Fest, Bryan expressed his frustration with fans who have been unfairly criticizing Perry throughout the season, stating that she does not deserve the hate. According to Bryan, Perry has been picked on for simply trying to have fun and make a TV show. He emphasized the importance of not being too safe or homogenized at the moment, as it can hinder the ability to go for jokes or create enjoyable moments on the show.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career. We all get it. I mean we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges," Bryan said. "I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff," he added.

Perry faced backlash during season 21 of the reality singing competition for comments that some viewers perceived as bullying, reports Page Six. Perry was questioned for telling a contestant, who is a mother of three, "You've been laying on the table too much." The comment was dubbed as "mom-shaming," and the contestant, Sara Beth Liebe, later admitted that it was hurtful. Liebe even shared her feelings on TikTok before ultimately quitting the competition.

In another incident, Perry was booed by the audience for criticizing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze's outfit. She expressed her desire to see Buzaladze perform without any glitter, which led to some negative reactions from the viewers.

"My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can," Bryan continued as he defended his co-judge. "Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. You can't be so safe in the moment that you're so homogenized, you can't ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment," Bryan said.

In May, Page Six reported that Perry remained unfazed by the backlash she received during the season. A source shared that Perry sees it as part of her job and explained that her unique sense of humor may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent. Top 8 contestant Oliver Steele stood for Perry as he posted on Instagram, saying, "Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people. I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell, even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back."