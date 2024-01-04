Vivek Ramaswamy Slams a Reporter Over The Issue Of White Supremacy: "You Asked A Stupid Question!"

During a campaign event in Scott County, Iowa, Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential aspirant, found himself in a heated exchange with a reporter on Wednesday. The journalist queried Ramaswamy about his stance on denouncing "white supremacy and white nationalism." This line of questioning stemmed from Ramaswamy's recent endorsement by former Rep. Steve King, a figure marred by associations with white nationalist ideologies during his tenure. As highlighted in Mediaite's report, the reporter sought Ramaswamy's perspective on this matter, prompting the candidate to delve into an extended explanation following the inquiry.

Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur in the field of biotechnology, educated the reporter on his belief that white supremacy should not be held accountable. “Of course, I condemn any form of vicious racial discrimination in this country. But I think that the presumption of your question is fundamentally based on a falsehood that really is the main form of racial discrimination we see in this country today,” he said according to the New York Post. He added, "It’s based on affirmative action. It’s based on actually discriminating against people on the color of their skin in a way that’s actually institutionalized today." Ramaswamy recognized that there were indeed severe forms of discrimination present in the history of the United States.

The Washington Post reporter intervened, pointing out to the GOP candidate that he hadn't explicitly stated his condemnation of white supremacy. To which, Ramaswamy said, “I’m not I’m not gonna recite some catechism for you." He added, "I’m against vicious racial discrimination in this country. I’m not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism, which absolutely fits the test." He criticized the reporter, alleging that the question asked was foolish. "Do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes, I do. Am I gonna play your silly game of gotcha? No, I’m not. And, frankly, this is why people have lost trust," he further stated.

Ramaswamy then presented his vague solution to address racism in America. He said, “You want to know what the best way is to end discrimination on the basis of race? Stop discriminating on the basis of race – do that and we’re going to move this country forward. I don’t care whether you’re Black or white or brown, or anything in between. That’s how we’re going to unite this country.” He proceeded to hold the media responsible for creating divisions within the nation. "You people have been responsible for diving this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division," he said.

"You with your catechism that you try to get politicians to do, with your fake headline that you're going to print on the basis of this conversation tomorrow, that is what is dividing this country to a breaking point," Ramaswamy added. The audience in Iowa politely applauded his speech. Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, Ramaswamy has been swiftly traversing eastern Iowa, maintaining the rapid pace that characterizes his long-shot presidential campaign.

