Vivek Ramaswamy Faces Backlash for Using Racial Violence to Push Anti-LGBTQ+ Narrative

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican 2024 presidential candidate, had come under criticism for cynically utilizing the tragic mass shooting in Jacksonville as a platform to forward his anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ agenda. This shrewd turn during a time of mourning has raised questions and received harsh criticism from several people.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Prominent Republicans, like former Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Tim Scott, promptly condemned the Jacksonville massacre, which took the lives of three Black people. In their categorical denunciations, they branded it an "act of evil" and denounced the hatred that inspired such a horrible crime. Ramaswamy's response, though, changed unexpectedly.

Ramaswamy was questioned on how, if elected president, he would deal with racial violence in an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. He sought to divert the debate away from the current problem and focus it on transgender people, according to The Pink News.

"Why are neo nazis murdering people?"



Ramaswamy: "we really need to talk about trans people."



This shit is getting so old and infuriating. Not only are we often the victims of neo nazi violence, we are the scapegoats for it too. https://t.co/Bd4qBljySa — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 27, 2023

Ramaswamy used a diversionary strategy to draw attention to a different killing in Nashville, Tennessee, where the shooter may have been transgender. The strategy focused on questioning how the media handles manifestos from mass shooters. Ramaswamy insisted on drawing comparisons despite the lack of conclusive proof connecting the shooter's gender identification to the crime, accusing the media and political establishment of applying a double standard to their analyses of other murders.

It is critical to stress that Ramaswamy's distraction from the main concern of combating racial violence not only ignores the absence of supporting data. It is alarming and important to take note of his readiness to utilize the pain of underprivileged people as a political pawn. The history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policy proposals by Ramaswamy is also concerning. He has repeatedly opposed gender-affirming care for trans youngsters throughout his campaign, comparing it to "genital mutilation and puberty blockers." The medical community's backing of gender-affirming care as a secure and successful treatment for gender dysphoria is disregarded by this attitude.

Even in the face of a mass shooting committed by a radicalized white supremacist against Black Americans the right is still obsessed with trying to distract you with trans people https://t.co/mZ0xzhCFYM — The Serfs (@theserfstv) August 27, 2023

Along with his position on healthcare, Ramaswamy frequently denigrates the LGBTQ+ population. He has called LGBTQ+ people members of a "cult" and denounced LGBTQ+ equality education in workplaces and schools, claiming that transgenderism is frequently a mental health condition. These statements propagate negative preconceptions that contribute to the prejudice experienced by LGBTQ+ people in addition to showing a lack of knowledge, per The Pink News.

Ramaswamy's opinions on same-sex unions further expose his backward thinking. He opposes universal same-sex marriage despite his claim that he does not have a "negative view of same-sex couples," contending that religious people should not be compelled to perform weddings they do not agree with. This position aims to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ couples while discrediting the long-fought campaign for marriage equality.

