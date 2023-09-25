Here's How Britney Spears Is Going To Make Huge Profits From The Re-release of ‘Crossroads’

Britney Spears will profit from the re-release of her 2002 movie Crossroads, Page Six has confirmed exclusively. The 41-year-old pop icon will be paid from the "back end," which is the portion of the project's overall earnings that goes to the contributor, a source told the outlet.

However, because the terms of her arrangement are confidential, not all of them were made public. In celebration of the publication of Spears' much-awaited memoir next month, the celebrated rom-com will return to theaters worldwide on Oct. 23 and 25, Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records said in a joint press statement on September 21.

Also Read: Britney Spears Declines TV Interviews About Memoir For Heartbreaking Reasons: "Not In The Right Space"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paramount

The Woman in Me, the much-awaited memoir by the Princess of Pop, is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 24. Crossroads had Spears playing Lucy, a young woman on a quest for self-discovery who traveled cross-country with her childhood friends, played by actresses Taryn Manning and Zoe Saldana.

Director Tamra Davis said at the time of the release that the cast and crew “had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame.” She continued, “The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them.”

Britney Spears will financially profit from re-release of ‘Crossroads’ movie in theaters https://t.co/C2ZbjADgJ1 pic.twitter.com/HXTn0GjvM5 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 23, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals 'Dark Things' Done to Her by 'Enemies': "There's Three Sides to Every Story"

Despite having only a $12 million budget, the critically acclaimed screenwriter Shonda Rhimes' movie generated more than $61 million in just its first weekend at the box office. The soundtrack to the film also included Britney Spears' number-one single I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, and many fans at the time rushed to the theatres to see their favorite song on the backdrop of a movie screen.

The 2002 hit movie will be screened across 875 theaters around 24 different nations. Although Spears might be really excited about this iconic chick flick returning to the theatres, she has not yet made any comments as of now.

Also Read: Britney Spears Stopped by Her Handlers From Doing Any Interviews Due to Her Recent Social Media Posts

Britney Spears’ 2002 film ‘Crossroads’ is returning to theaters to celebrate her upcoming memoir, ‘The Woman in Me.’ pic.twitter.com/R1NtCY9YBT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2023

The Toxic singer has, however, revealed excitement for the publication of her upcoming autobiography. While talking about the memoir on Instagram in July, Spears shared that she “worked [her] ass off” in therapy to come up with the book. “You guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too,” she said.

Earlier this week, a source exclusively revealed to Page Six that Spears wrote the book without holding back and emphasized that "no topic was off limits." However, the Grammy winner's team does not believe she is prepared to do sit-down interviews, therefore she won't be touring the media to promote her memoir. A source asserted that it was Spears’ “choice” whether she wanted to do any press. “She’s a free woman. She’ll decide,” the insider said, adding, “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”

my favorite thing from 'Crossroads' (2002) is Britney Spears randomly promoting her cover of 'i Love Rock N' Roll' pic.twitter.com/crHMxI6K5p — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) September 21, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Is “Hardly Talking” To Sam Asghari Amid Looming Divorce

Britney Spears' Sons, Jayden and Sean Federline Mark New Milestones: They're Now 17 and 18 Years Old